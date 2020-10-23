How To Know If Toenail Fungus Is Dying

After a few days of consistent treatment of any infection or disease, we expect to start seeing improvements regardless of how minimal it is at first. Some infections are easily treatable; you can even notice improvement within hours of beginning effective treatment and in 3 – 7 days, the infection is conquered. But this is not always the case; some infections such as toenail fungus are quite challenging to treat.

The effective treatment of toenail fungus will typically last a few months. Keeping up with the daily treatment over this period is not easy, especially as it may not even show any sign of improvement. Some products will show noticeable improvements within 7 days of usage but they are often just a temporary fix because they primarily improve the outlook of the nail but do not eradicate the fungus.

How then do we know if the fungus is actually dying since physical appearance is not enough to judge? Two of the most important requirements in the treatment of toenail fungus are consistency and patience. Understand that the journey will be a long one otherwise effective treatment will not be possible. Once you are prepared for the long journey, how long it takes for signs to show won’t dither you.

Having said this, let’s discuss some of the signs that may indicate that the fungus is being eradicated by the antifungal agents.

Signs of Fungus Eradication

Physical appearance: As stated already, this is not a sufficient sign but it could be a significant indication of the eradication of the fungus. This is particularly so if you are certain the treatment option works to kill the fungus. Some of the physical signs include:

· Color: the discolored nail will start returning to its clear, pinkish coloration

· Thickness: if the nail has been thickened by the fungus, a sign that the fungus is dying could be the return of the thickness to the normal level as the nail grows.

· Crumbling: a possible sign of toenail fungus eradication is an end to the crumbling or breaking of infected nails. The nails will return to their healthy state.

Pain: besides the physical appearance, a very significant sign of actual eradication of toenail fungus is subsiding pain. As the fungus is being eradicated and the toenail gets back to its healthy state, the pain experienced when pressure is applied begins to reduce.

Note: how long it will take for these signs to show depends largely on the effectiveness of the treatment as well as how fast your body heals. This is to say that two people using the same treatment option may not see the signs at the same time.

For effective eradication of toenail fungus, over-the-counter products are some of the most effective and safest treatment options. They compose of powerful antifungal ingredients that do not just improve the appearance of the nail but also eradicate the fungus. The ingredients are also mostly natural hence are very safe options. An excellent example is the clear nails plus, made of bacillus subtilis, lactobacillus Plantarum, turmeric curcumin, lactobacillus casei, lactobacillus rhamnosus, and bifidobacteriumlongum. Other common active and powerful antifungal ingredients in over-the-counter products are tea tree oil, lavender oil, etc.

Turmeric Curcumin

Turmeric is among the most effective natural antifungal agents. It effectively and safely inhibits fungus growth.

Bacillus Subtilis

This is a key component of clear nails plus. It has been scientifically proven to be effective in killing fungus and bacteria. It also boosts the body’s immunity by ensuring the food bacteria are preserved.

Tea tree oil

Here is another powerful and very common antifungal ingredient in over-the-counter products. It has a history of effectively eradicating antifungal infections. It eradicated fungal infections by destroying vital components of the fungus.

Note: when selecting an over-the-counter product for toenail fungus, ensure it contains active and powerful ingredients for the destruction of the fungus.

Home Remedies

These are cheaper and easy to get options for treating toenail fungus. They are also effective though will usually require more time than over-the-counter products that are made to combine the effectiveness of several ingredients. Home remedies for toenail fungus include:

Garlic

This is a very common and cheap household item. It has numerous health benefits that explain its extensive use in many homes. It is rich in antifungal and antibacterial properties, making it an effective option for treating fungal infections. Direct application of garlic oil to the infected nail and surrounding skin a few times a day will route the infection out. Other methods of usage include applying garlic to your shoes and socks and having a foot soak in a mixture of garlic and warm water.

Coconut oil

This is a highly therapeutic carrier oil. It is also extensively used in homes due to its effectiveness in treating numerous health problems. It is effective in treating nail fungus because of its rich antifungal properties. Very gentle and safe; just apply it to the infected area a few times a day.

Others include lavender oil, olive leaf extract, snakeroot extract, hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, Vicks Vaporub, ginger, etc.

For the effective and very safe treatment of toenail fungus, over-the-counter products are the best option in that they are without the usual side effects of medications and work faster than home remedies. Consistent and patient usage of these products will surely eradicate the fungus.