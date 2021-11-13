How to Maintain Your Nantucket Cedar Swing Sets?

Wooden swing sets are more attractive and durable and slightly more expensive than their plastic counterparts. That is why if you have a Nantucket cedar swing set installed in your backyard, it is important that you take every possible measure to make it last for long. While most swing set manufacturers have a standard maintenance list, there are also some basic tips that you can follow to keep your swing set safe, clean, and in good condition. Here’s what you need to do:

The wood needs to be stained and sealed

Staining and sealing the wood will help increase the lifespan of your Nantucket cedar playset. Most brands come with pre-sealed and/or pre-stained components, but in case they don’t, it is recommended that you seal them with commercial-grade playground sealant within 60 to 90 days after installation.

Conduct regular inspections

A regular inspection of all the swing set components will ensure their safety and longevity. If your children use the set all year long, inspect it every month. If they do not use it during the winter, inspect the set during spring before your children start using it. This will help ensure that there are no broken or loose components that may be potentially dangerous. Well, if you buy it from Orca Coast Play of Vancouver, you will get the professionals on your side who will be helping you with regular inspections.

Remove detachable parts during winter

If you live in an area that receives heavy snowfall during winter, it is recommended to cover the swing set with a tarp. If you cannot do so, remove any detachable parts such as swings and rope ladders to extend their durability and prevent damage from cold and snow. This way, you will be able to prevent it from any possible rusting and other damage due to the heavy snow.

Clean the set regularly

Cleaning your swing set regularly will help prevent staining as well as water damage. Water damage can affect the integrity of the structure, compromising the safety of your children. Use a water hose and some mild soap to clean it. For tough stains, you can use a deck cleaner. You can also go through various blogs to explore different ways of deep cleaning.

Adhere to the weight recommendations

Almost all swing sets come with weight recommendations for their components, and it is important to follow them, even though your set may seem strong and durable. Not only will this keep your children safe but also prevent damage to the wood and plastic accessories.

Your Nantucket cedar swing set is a great addition to your backyard, but like any other wooden outdoor structure, it requires proper maintenance to preserve its robustness and durability.

Following these five simple tips will help you ensure that the swing set is safe for your kids and also keep it in good condition for many years to come. If you are planning to buy a new one, make sure you buy it from a trustworthy supplier.