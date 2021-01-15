How To Make A Good First Impression

When you meet someone for the first time, how long does it usually take you to get an impression of what they are like and whether you like them? The answer is probably not very long at all – perhaps just a few minutes, or even less than that. A first impression is formed almost immediately in many cases, and if you are doing that to others, they will also be doing it to you.

If you want to make a good first impression, perhaps because you are attending an important meeting, a job interview, meeting your partner’s family for the first time, or just because it feels good when people like you, here are some tips to help you achieve this:

Do Your Research

If you are in the privileged position of knowing who you are meeting – and therefore hoping to impress – before you actually meet them (in other words, you have a scheduled appointment for an interview, for example) then you should do your research before the meeting goes ahead.

When you have the name of the person you are hoping to make a good first impression on, use it to your advantage. You can search for them online, and there is likely to be at least a little information about them there, especially if they own a business. Even if they don’t, you might be able to find information through social media. You just need enough to get an idea of their likes and dislikes, perhaps, or their personality.

If you can’t find anything at all, ask. Ask those who do know them and find out what kind of thing you should wear, do, or say at your first meeting to ensure they understand who you are.

Practice

Meeting new people is always a nerve-wracking thing to do, especially if you’re particularly keen to make a good impression. The best advice on offer for any kind of situation like this is to practice before the meeting takes place. Of course, you won’t always know when you’re going to meet new people, so this may not always be possible, but when it is you should take advantage of the fact and do as much prep as you can. Along with your research, this should help you to feel more confident; often confidence alone is enough to give an excellent first impression.

Even if you don’t know if you’re going to need to make a good first impression on any given day, having some pre-prepared talking points in mind is useful. That way, when you meet a stranger, you’ll always have something to say and there won’t be any awkward silences.

Be Comfortable

Being comfortable is a big part of making a good first impression. You should always wear something that makes you feel good, is clean, and that fits. When it comes to your jewelry, make sure you are wearing what you love – it will give non-verbal clues to those you are meeting about who you are and will help them understand you better. This will even extend to the glasses you’re wearing or the contact lenses from precision.myalcon.com you’ve chosen.

Above all, comfort is key. Although you should still dress for the occasion, whether that’s going out for the day, going to an important interview, or heading to the gym, whatever you do wear must be comfortable because otherwise you will not feel confident, and that will show.