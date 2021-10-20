How to make walking exercise a part of your daily routine

If you want to get in shape or just improve your health, walking might be a good plan for you. Walking is one of the easiest and least expensive forms of exercise.

It can also be done anywhere at any time without equipment, but it’s especially easy if there’s a walking trail close by.

The walking trails that we have in our parks and other areas around the city are great to get started with it. You can also view online 1 mile walk at home YouTube videos. Or subscribe to many YouTube channels on walk exercises.

If walking is an exercise you would like to get started with, here are some tips to help get you walking more often.

Make walking a priority in your evening or morning routine.

Before changing anything else in your daily routine, decide on the time of day that walking will happen. This may be first thing when you get up, after work, during lunch breaks, or late at night just before bed.

Make it non-negotiable. Write it into your diary if necessary and do not give yourself an alternative option.

Walking should become part of your daily life just like brushing your teeth. Once walking becomes something you regularly do every day without thinking about it , this goal has been achieved .

Keep track of your walking progress.

Set walking goals and use walking trackers to help you achieve them. These apps can motivate you by tracking how many steps you’ve taken, the distance covered, the calories burned, and it will encourage you to keep walking.

Walking first thing in the morning is one of the best ways to make walking exercise a part of your daily routine. This way it’s done before anything else has happened for the day

Get some walking buddies.

It’s easier to stay motivated when others are involved especially if they’re close friends or family members that are also trying to maintain or reach their fitness goals. You’ll have someone there to talk with along the way as well as someone who will understand exactly what you’re going through.

So, you know how walking can be a part of daily routine! Good Luck!