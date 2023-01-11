How To Murder Your Husband Stars Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg

How To Murder Your Husband is based on a true story, Nancy Crampton-Brophy (Cybill Shepherd), seemed to have a knack for writing about murder. The Portland-based romance-thriller novelist authored books about relationships that were tumultuous, while using seductive men on the covers to lure in her readers. Often, her books featured women protagonists who fantasized about killing their own husbands or fleeing their husbands and faking their own deaths. And then, in 2022 in a shocking turn of events, Brophy was convicted of killing her own husband.

Nancy allegedly fatally shot her husband Daniel (Steve Guttenberg) in 2018 at the Portland, OR culinary institute and then was just sentenced to life in prison this past June 13th, 2022. The cased gained national attention when it was discovered that she wrote an online essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband” back in 2011. Some relatives testified that they seemed to have an ideal relationship and were in love up until the end, but prosecutors argued that they were deeply in debt and Nancy wanted the insurance money. She was found guilty on May 25th, following a trial l that lasted over seven weeks and once again captured the attention of the country. When the verdict was announced this past June, one of her lawyers said that her defense team would appeal against the decision, but nothing has been officially filed yet.