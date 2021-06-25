How to Plan an Awe-Inspiring African Safari

Getting ready for any adventure takes a lot of planning and saving, but African safaris take it to a whole new level. You need to know what specialist clothes are recommended and what photo equipment to use. You also need to consider safety gear and comfortable luggage solutions. There’s no doubt that after you’ve put in the hard work, your African safari experience will be one of the most spectacular and memorable adventures of your life. If you’re one of the people out there who love to travel but find the planning stage intense, you’re in the right place. Throughout this article, we guide you through 7 easy steps guaranteed to put you at ease and help you embrace your wanderlust.

Plan Far in Advance

You can’t get your African safari game on without months of planning. You need to consider which country/countries you wish to visit and carry out some research into the best African safaris. You need to decide which airlines to use, how you’re traveling to your accommodation, what vaccines you need to get, visa information, what animals will be in the area, and what the language/currency is.

Pack the Right Tech

Considering that everything is connected, you need to make sure you pack a power adaptor so you're not left stranded without a phone. A lightweight battery pack and flashlight can come in handy on long days, and you never know when you'll be caught outside.

The Right Wardrobe

Although the temperature in Africa will soar high, you need to bring thin clothes that can easily be layered – you may be cold in the evening but warm once you get moving. If your experience is going to take you to the city as well, pack something versatile for both scenes.

The Essentials

You need to remember your sun hat, preferably one with a chin strap. With the amount of walking you’ll do, you should invest in some quality walking boots with a good rubber sole. Stock up on your toiletries because supplies can be scarce in some places in Africa, and no one wants to be caught without their toothbrush for the duration.

Simple Safety

You’re going to need a few vaccinations before you head on your safari, so head over to the CDC site and check the latest information – remember to pack your yellow card for the trip. Some country-specific advice includes only drinking bottled water, avoiding raw foods without peels, and maintaining UV protection. Further, you should pack a basic first aid kit just in case.

The Rest Is Up to You

Now you know the basics, it’s up to you to decide what you want to see. To make the most out of the experience, make sure you explore land and sea – you’ll only regret missing something glorious. Remember, pack the essential safety gear, get your vaccines, and make sure your clothes are lightweight and versatile.