How to play guitar: 3 tips!

Have you always wanted to learn to play an instrument? Then this is your chance! We have put together three tips for you so that you will be able to play a song on your guitar in no time! Whether you’ve always dreamed of playing in a band or would like to create your own tune to go with the lyrics you write. It is wonderful to be able to play the guitar yourself. This applies to everyone, regardless of your age. Anyone can learn to play guitar. It does not matter if you just entered your teenage years or if you have just retired. Are you ready?!

Buy a good guitar

First, it is important to invest in a good guitar. If you don’t buy a good guitar, there’s little chance that anything you play will sound good. This will not be because of your technique, but has to do with the quality of the guitar. There are stores that are specialized in selling musical instruments. You can go here in order to get some valuable advice when you buy a guitar. A professional opinion is very important when you buy your first guitar.

Pick a space where you can practice

Next, it is important to pick a space where you can learn to play the guitar undisturbed. Make sure the environment is comfortable and that you have a good chair to sit on. If you live with several people in the same house, it can be useful to agree on the best time to play the guitar in advance. This is recommended because you don’t want to disturb your fellow residents. Maybe you have the opportunity to play when they are at work. If a room is noisy and could bother the neighbors, it is important to make good arrangements with neighbors as well.

Learn the basic chords

Now it’s time to get started! We recommend that you first learn a few basic chords. There are 5 basic chords you can learn, which will help you learn the simple version of basically any song. You can find easy guitar chords on a platform like Chordify. You will notice that in the beginning you can get finger pain when you learn the guitar chords. It is therefore important not to hold the guitar too tightly. It is also important to give your fingers enough rest between practice sessions. Within a few weeks you will notice that your fingers are building up a tolerance for the strings, this is due to the callus formation. You will no longer suffer from painful fingers. So don’t give up!

We wish you a lot of fun learning to play the guitar. Give it enough time and before you know it you will be able to play a fine tune!