How to Prepare Your Home for Overnight Guests

Having friends or family visit from out of town is always exciting. You get to catch up, show them around your city, and spend quality time together.

That being said, the experience can also be stressful. Especially when visitors forgo a hotel and crash at your place.

Before they arrive, you’ll want to spend a little time preparing. Here are some ways you can make your home feel like their home!

Give Them Some Privacy

Your guests will need a little privacy to truly feel at home.

Giving them a spare bedroom is ideal, but if you don’t have one, you can still provide privacy. Section off part of your living room and designate this as their area.

To further make your guests feel safe and secure, make sure windows in their room have blinds or curtains.

Do a Deep Cleaning

Your home is probably due for a deep cleaning anyways. Use your guests as motivation to get to vacuuming, mopping, wiping, and dusting.

You’re busy, but try to clean every room in your house. Spread the work out over a few days if necessary. Trust us; cleaning every room will impress your guests and make them feel more at home.

Make Your Home Smell Fresh

Because we live in our homes, we become noseblind to their smells. But new guests are bound to pick up on strange odors.

Make your whole house smell nice by:

Taking out the garbage

Bathing your pets

Cleaning cages and litter boxes

Using nice-smelling cleaning products

Using air-freshening products

Lighting candles

It’s especially important to freshen up your guest room. Think about it—the room is unoccupied much of the year and rarely gets aired out. It’s bound to collect odors.

In some cases, the odor may even be coming from undetected water damage. As alldryus notes, you’ll likely need to deep clean your carpet to get rid of foul smells.

Set Up the Bathroom

Decide which bathroom your guest will be using. Like everything else, give it a good scrubbing.

Provide them with soaps, shampoo, conditioner, and anything else they may need.

If you want to avoid any awkward moments, stock the bathroom with plenty of toilet paper and air freshener. Also, consider throwing a plunger in there.

Provide the Essentials

Your guests are traveling and may not have packed everything they need. Help them out by providing them with some of the essentials!

Make a little toiletry container with toothpaste, soaps, lotions, sunscreen, etc. If you have lots of free samples, this is the perfect time to use them! If not, you can always get travel-sized containers at the store. Or, just let them use yours.

You should also provide extra pillows, sheets, comforters, towels, etc.

Prep Your Kitchen

Let’s be honest—you and your guests will probably eat out a lot.

But, you should still prep your kitchen. Especially if they are staying for longer than a couple of days, you probably won’t eat out for every meal, and you want to have plenty of food to make them feel at home.

Stock up on their favorite drinks, snacks, breakfast foods, etc. Consider planning a few meals to make. And, make sure you have all the staples they could need (coffee, condiments, etc.).

If you’re not sure what they want, ask! Give them a call before they arrive. Let them know how excited you are for their visit and see if they have any requests.

Don’t Wait ‘Til the Last Minute

Hosting can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be! Give yourself plenty of time to clean, stock up, and prepare your home. This will allow you to look forward to their visit and start planning fun activities!