How to Properly Clean and Care For Your Steel Pans Like a Pro

When you are dedicated to the kitchen, you will likely be using a lot of kitchenware, including your premium steel pans.

Regardless of how seasoned of a chef you are, chances are that you may end up scorching a pan and staining it. Having pans that are damaged or discolored are such a bummer. Especially when your stainless steel pans are so beautiful, to begin with.

If this happens, not to fear. There are plenty of ways that you can clean and care for your steel pans so they continue to look professional-worthy and also stay protected regardless of what you’re cooking in the kitchen.

Top Tips to Take Care of Your Pans

There are many different tips and tricks to follow when it comes to making sure your pans are sparkling and look as new as the day you first got them. Here are what the pros recommend you do in the kitchen to keep them looking in tip-top shape.

1. Dry ASAP!

When you are hand washing your steel pans, you will want to dry them as soon as possible. This is because if you let the pans dry on their own, the water can actually cause water stains on the pans. No one wants grimy spots on their pots and pans, so it pays to both wash and dry your kitchenware as soon as possible.

But if you do get water spots on the pans, do not worry. This is easily washed away by simply adding a bit of baking soda to the sponge.

2. Heat Pan Before Oil

If you are wanting to heat your pan with oil, wait until the pan heats up first. This is because when you wait to add oil to your pan, it can make your pan be static and act as a nonstick surface. So it really should be a process. First, heat the pan. Then, add the oil. Once the oil is hot, you can add the ingredients and let it simmer.

This simple three-step process will help prevent food from sticking to the pan and causing stains.

3. Let Your Pan Cool After Cooking

Another common mistake that people make in the kitchen is not letting their pan cool first before watching it. When you dunk a pan in water after it is really hot, it can actually damage the structure of the pan. So let it cool first before you actually wash it.

4. Clean Frequently

While cleaning can often feel like a drag, being consistent with the cleaning routing of your steel pans will really help prevent any buildup from occurring. So stay disciplined when it comes to cleaning your pan every single time.

5. Let Your Pan Soak

If you do end up getting food built up and sticking to the pan, you should first let it soak in soapy water for a few hours. This will help break up the buildup and make it easy to scrup away with a sponge. Just make sure that the sponge you are using is a non-abrasive one.

If food is really stuck to the pan, you can actually fill it with water and let it boil a bit. The heat will help release the build-up and make it easy to scrape off with a wooden spoon. Just make sure you give the pan enough time to cool afterward, as we mentioned above.

6. Restore Color with Vinegar

If you notice that your pans are starting to become discolored, vinegar is here to save the day. Pans change color and can often get a rainbow appearance when there is too much overheating. One of the easiest hacks to follow is simply dashing a little bit of vinegar and water onto the pan and then washing away the stains.

Vinegar works so well because of the acidic properties it contains. So you would wash the pan the same way, just simply adding vinegar into the mix. Make sure after the rinse you give it a really good dry too.

7. Take Preventative Action

One of the best ways to prevent stains from occurring on your pan is to also buy a pan collection that is designed with quality material. The better quality your pans, the more durable they are going to be in the kitchen. You will also want to be mindful when cooking and take your time. Often the biggest mistakes in the kitchen happen when you are trying to rush things.

Every kitchen deserves a premium set of steel pans. Once you find the best set for you, follow these seven tips and tricks to care for them like an absolute pro. Not only will you make them last longer, but they will look brand new for years to come.

