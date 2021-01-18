How to Put Music on iPod Shuffle Without iTunes: A Few Ways

Remember iPods, Apple’s iconic little devices that took the music world by storm? All of us used to own those cute little music libraries in our pockets back in the old days! But have you ever thought why we don’t use iPods anymore? I mean… iPods are extremely portable and dedicated music devices with little to no maintenance needed. They last almost 15 hours, can hold upto a THOUSAND song tracks, and also allow your phones to get rid of that extra storage that your music occupies by transferring it to your iPods!

Here are a few more reasons why you should be using iPod Shuffle even in 2020:

Dedicated music players.

Portable and low maintenance devices.

More than enough storage for music.

Long battery life.

Superior audio quality.

A 1000 songs in your pocket.

So it’s time to take your iPods out from whichever drawer they are laying around collecting dust in, because here’s how to transfer music from computer to iPod without iTunes.

Yup, that’s right! You can either transfer song tracks from your computer to iPod or download ANY song from the millions of songs you would find on YouTube, without needing a third-party app like iTunes. Keep reading the article to find out how it works.

How to Put Music on iPod Shuffle: Video Tutorial

Watch the short video tutorial below for a super quick preview of how you can put music on iPod Shuffle without iTunes.

How to Put Music on iPod Shuffle: A Step-by-Step Guide

Putting Music on iPod Shuffle with iTunes

You can transfer music to your iPod shuffle using iTunes in two ways; you can either sync it automatically, or transfer selected songs manually.

To sync songs automatically, just connect your iPod Shuffle to your PC using a cable > launch iTunes > select your device (iPod Shuffle) > click on the music icon > select “Sync Music” > select “Entire Music Library” to sync your entire iTunes playlist with iPod > click apply.

To sync songs manually, connect your iPod Shuffle to your PC using a cable > launch iTunes > select your device (iPod Shuffle) > go to Summary > click on “Manually manage music and videos” > Select “On this iPod” > click on “Add to” > drag your desired tracks and transfer them to your iPod Shuffle > click on “Done”, and finally “Sync”.

But we all know how syncing with iTunes is complicated because the app is not user-friendly at all! iTunes is just swamped with too many features, all in one app, making it impossible for users to sync files without having to Google the proper way.

This is why, here’s an iTunes alternative for you that makes syncing music to iPods much easier. Keep reading to learn how to put music on iPod without iTunes using WALTR 2.

Putting Music on iPod Shuffle with WALTR 2

Transferring music to iPods or any other iOS, for that matter, is no joke. We all know how we have to go through iTunes if we want to transfer anything to our iOS devices. That’s just how Apple works. But there is a way you can download and transfer to your iPod Shuffle without iTunes.

Follow the step-by-step guide below to know how:

Step 1: Download WALTR 2.

WALTR 2 is a free-to-download transfer tool specifically dedicated for iOS devices. You can transfer music from computer to iPod Classic, iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle instantly!

Thanks to this amazing tool, you will be able to add music to iPod without iTunes. It works for both: Mac and Windows. And the best part is that WALTR 2 will help you sync music without iTunes.

Step 2: Install and launch the WALTR 2 app on your Mac/Windows PC.

Step 3: Connect your iPod Shuffle to your PC/Mac.

The 1st and 2nd generations of iPods use FireWire cables whereas the iPod Shuffle uses the standard USB lighting cable. So connect your iPod Shuffle with a USB lighting cable to your Mac/PC.

Once you have connected your iPod – the application will be synchronized with the device right away.

Note: WALTR 2 also allows you to connect your iPods wirelessly via Wi-Fi. But since iPod shuffle has no built-in Wi-Fi, you will have to connect it via a cord to your Mac/PC.

Step 4: Drag and Drop Music files into WALTR 2.

You can drag and drop either single song files or entire song folders into WALTR 2 and it will add music from computer to iPod Classic

What’s more? You do not have to worry if your song files are in a non-compatible format for iPods because WALTR 2 converts any music format (MP3, M4A, FLAC, AIFF, APE) into an iOS compatible format ON-THE-FLY!

Once you have dropped your music files into WALTR 2, a progress bar will appear and you will be notified as soon as your transfer has been completed. That’s just how ridiculously easy it is to put music on the iPod using WALTR 2.

Step 5: And you are done! Locate your songs in the default music app on your iPod.

That’s it! You just learned how to put music on an iPod Shuffle without iTunes. Copy music to iPod in entire folders and update your iPod device with the latest music.

What Does WALTR 2 Do?

Besides making an iOS user’s life easy, WALTR 2 magically transfers content from Mac/Windows to ANY iOS device including iPhones, iPads and iPods (all models). Just drag the files from your PC (no matter what format they are in), and drop them into the WALTR 2 box and they will instantly be transferred to your iOS device without having to sync with iTunes.

WALTR 2 can transfer the following files to your iOS devices:

✅ Music

✅ Ringtones

✅ Videos

✅ PDF files

✅ ePUB files

✅ AND all the metadata related to these files.

Why Use WALTR 2?

Being an avid Apple user, you must know how transferring files or music to or from any Apple device is a hassle because you always have to bypass Apple little ‘guard’ called iTunes. But if you have been reading this from the start, you’d know that WALTR 2 lets you transfer music to your Apple devices WITHOUT iTunes.

Have you ever wished that you had a virtual box on your computer where you could just drop any files to and they would end up in your device? WALTR 2 is that magical box that lets you transfer your latest playlist from your computer to iPod shuffle by just dropping the files into the box.

WALTR 2 is the coolest and most powerful transfer tool out there for all iOS devices and here are some of my favorite features about WALTR 2:

Automatic Conversions

You know how Apple is all ‘sensitive’ about the file formats? It supports limited and unique formats rather than the common MP3 or MP4 formats, which means that in order to transfer files into an Apple device, you would first have to convert the file into an iOS-supported format using a converter, and then transfer it.

But with WALTR 2, you need not worry about file conversions because no matter what format your songs are in, just drop them into the WALTR 2 box and the tool will automatically convert your songs into your iPod supported format ON-THE-FLY i.e. your files are automatically converted during the transfer. Cool, right?

Cableless Transfers

Why use cables when you can automatically transfer your files via Wi-Fi? With WALTR 2’s cableless transfers, you can connect your iOS device to your Mac/PC via Wi-Fi and export files without having to use a cable.

However, since the iPod Shuffle does not have in-built Wi-Fi, you will have to use the standard USB lighting cable to connect it to your Mac/PC.

Automatic Content Recognition

WALTR 2 has an in-built smart Automatic Content Recognition that reads and recognizes the metadata of your song/files and transfers it into your iPod along with the song, making a visible change to how you view your songs in your device.

For example, if the soundtrack you are transferring from your computer has the track info, cover picture, artist name and such information, WALTR 2 will transfer this metadata along with the song so that it appears EXACTLY the same in your iPod, as it did in your PC.

Connecting Generations of Apple Devices

Rekindle your love for iPods because WALTR 2 allows you to connect with those long-lost iPods in 2020. In this day and age, you wouldn’t find many transfer tools that allow you to update your iPods with the latest music because many people consider these devices outdated.

However, WALTR 2 connects you with Apple’s legacy devices, namely iPod Shuffle by allowing you to instantly transfer the latest music without iTunes. Whenever you connect an iPod Shuffle to WALTR 2, it will instantly recognize your device and let you drop in any songs from your computer, no matter what format they are in!

Multiple Transfers

It is completely normal to have hundreds of favorite songs because you can never have ‘too many’ songs, right? To be honest, there are like 300 songs in my phone’s playlist right now, none of which am I letting go of anytime soon! There is nothing wrong with having a long, long playlist until you have to transfer it to another device. And when that device is an iPod, it would seem impossible.

However, with WALTR 2, you can transfer multiple song files and even entire folders of songs directly to your iPod, meaning that you won’t have to transfer each song one by one. You can simply drag your songs folder and drop it into the WALTR 2 box, and it will send your playlist to iPod Shuffle seamlessly!

Is WALTR 2 Free to Use?

WALTR 2 is a free to download Apple-dedicated transfer tool that comes with a 24-hour free trial. If you enjoy the app and find it handy, you can purchase it for lifetime for only $39.95.

So dust off your iPod Shuffle which is laying around somewhere collecting dust, and bring it back to life by transferring all the latest songs from your computer. Not only would you have a dedicated music player with you everywhere you go, but you would also be able to rid your phones off of that extra storage occupied by music.

Now that you know of the perfect tool to transfer hundreds of songs instantly, give it a try on your first 24 hours of free trial and you would know what I’m waving about! Download WALTR 2 now by clicking on the “free download” button below and copy any music to your iPod Shuffle without having to convert it into an iOS supported format beforehand. Trust me, it is quick, it is easy, and it is SUPER COOL! 😎