How to recognize Covid symptoms in babies as explained by Gary Saitowitz

Although the effect of Covid-19 is less severe in children’s cases, they are not beyond the reach of the virus. They are vulnerable to the pathogen nearly, like adults. Recent studies revealed that around 10% of infants under the age of one year had developed crucial or severe symptoms. Although these infants survived, many of them had a tough time. According to Gary Saitowitz, learning about the symptoms of COVID-19 is vital for parents and guardians. You must have an adequate understanding of the signs to take the necessary steps when an emergency arises.

Some Covid symptoms in toddlers and babies, as stressed by Gary Saitowitz

Like adults, toddlers, and babies with Covid-19 will develop mild symptoms similar to that of flu or cold. There are asymptomatic cases as well. The most widespread symptoms in toddlers and babies include

• Upper respiratory tract infection, like sore throat, cuff, runny nose, sneezing, and irritation.

• Muscle pain that may cause trouble sleeping, frequent crying, and moodiness in babies.

• Change in behavior or mood, like feeding difficulties, sleeping more or less often, and frequent tantrums.

• Digestive problems like vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, and stomach ache.

• Losing the sense of smell, this affects their eating habit.

• Symptoms of mild corona include pneumonia and dry cough. Also, shortness of breath in severe cases

• Moreover, the severe symptoms include severe organ failure, low oxygen saturation of 90% or less, and signs of low oxygen like white fingernails, blue tongue or lips, and rapid heart rate.

• The severe complications of Covid-19 include shock and sepsis, an experimental infection that can damage the internal organs and organ failure. Moreover, heart failure and hypoxia are other symptoms. Hypoxia happens when the body does not get enough oxygen, thereby damaging the internal organs and the brain.

• Moreover, some children develop severe inflammation after Covid-19. It is a syndrome known as multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. In this case, doctors may refer the patient to a pediatric multi inflammatory syndrome unit.

• The warning signs of severe symptoms include high fever, bloodshot eyes, rash, chest pain, exhaustion, and intense stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The treatment and precautionary measures for infants tested positive for Covid-19

You must provide infants with pumped breast milk in place of breastfeeding. Moreover, parents may reduce the risk of their children getting affected with Covid-19 by limiting or banning visitors, avoiding going to public places, and regularly washing their hands.

Also, disinfecting the surfaces like doors and windows and doorknobs at regular intervals is essential. Practicing physical distancing outside the house is necessary. All this will help ensure the safety of your child and other members of the family.

In the case of children with mild symptoms, the disease sustains for a few days. However, contacting the doctor is essential for testing and proper medication. Also, it is the responsibility of parents to look out for symptoms like rash, shortness of breath, high fever, and other related problems.