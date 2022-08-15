How to Reduce Your Chances of Getting Depressed

It’s not news to anyone anymore that depression affects millions of people across the world. According to the WHO, depression affects over 280 million people globally, roughly around 3.8% of the population. You can’t help but hear about it.

Family, friends, and coworkers have changed their way of living to avoid being depressed. Some have had relationships destroyed or ruined due to depression. Millions have been forced to seek medical treatment, while many have attempted to take their own lives because they felt they had no other option.

Hence, it is essential to learn how to reduce your and your loved ones’ chances of getting depressed.

Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle

Eating well and exercising are two simple ways to help reduce your chances of getting depressed. This is because your body needs proper nutrition to function correctly and efficiently, which helps maintain your mood. A study published in the ScienceDaily journal confirms that eating a high-fat diet can increase your chances of depression.

When it comes to exercising, it is as important as diet. According to the Mayo Clinic, regular exercise can help ease the symptoms of depression and help you get back on track. Regular exercise also helps release endorphins—the brain’s feel-good chemicals—into the bloodstream. When these chemicals are released, they stimulate the production of dopamine in the brain, which can help improve mood and reduce symptoms of depression.

Moreover, a lack of exercise and physical activities can increase your weight, lowering self-confidence due to poor looks. Low self-esteem can further result in deprived social interactions and increased chances of stress and depression.

Drink Coffee

While drinking too much coffee is not advised, consuming a healthy amount can have many health benefits. One of these benefits is lowered depression risks. Multiple studies have been conducted to prove this.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), each cup of coffee can reduce the chances of depression by 8%. Another NCBI study confirms that drinking at least 4 cups of coffee significantly reduces depression compared to drinking only one cup. Moreover, a third NCBI study conducted on 200,000 participants also states that consuming a healthy amount of coffee reduces the risks of death by suicide.

Well, the numbers clearly show how a few cups of coffee a day can reduce your chances of depression. If you are looking to lower your depression chances while having some enjoyment, get a coffee machine. With so many options, you can easily find a home coffee machine that suits your needs and preferences. So don’t wait; research and get a home coffee machine to boost your energy and lower your risk for depression.

Reduce Alcohol and Drug Consumption

Alcohol and drugs are a lot of fun, but they can seriously affect your body.

In fact, based on a study from PubMed Central, alcohol and drugs can contribute to not only depression but also depression relapse. But here’s the good news: reducing your consumption of these substances can help you avoid that kind of depression!

Alcohol interferes with how your brain processes serotonin, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate mood and happiness. When you drink too much, your brain struggles to produce enough serotonin to keep you feeling good—and this can lead to various health problems, including anxiety and depression.

If you’re using alcohol or drugs recreationally (that is, not for medical purposes), it’s easy to become dependent on them without realizing it—which can lead to withdrawal symptoms if you stop using them suddenly or cut back on how often you use them. Withdrawal symptoms include nausea, vomiting, headaches, and muscle aches—which often make people depressed!

Drinking too much alcohol can also lead to liver damage (which can cause depression by itself) and cognitive impairment (which makes it harder to process information).

Talk to Someone

Maybe you’re not always the most talkative person. Maybe you don’t like to make small talk with strangers, and your friends are all busy. Maybe you’re bad at expressing yourself, making you feel even more awkward when someone asks how you’re doing.

But while it’s understandable that some people would rather be alone than deal with people, there’s one thing that talking to someone can do for mental health that might surprise you: it can help reduce the chances of getting depressed.

In fact, research shows that having strong social support can significantly reduce your chances of getting depressed. Talking with someone only for 15 minutes can do the trick. That’s just 15 minutes of talking to anyone who will listen; it can be your family, friend, therapist, therapy group, or a stranger. You don’t have to have deep conversations or exchange life stories; all it takes is a little time spent listening to someone else.

What happens when we connect with other people? When we spend time conversing with others, our brains release dopamine—the same neurotransmitter released when we eat chocolate or fall in love (yep). This neurotransmitter has been shown to improve mood and motivation and promote feelings of happiness. In fact, scientists believe that one reason people become depressed is that they’re not regularly interacting with others.

Get Plenty of Sleep

If you’re feeling down, there’s probably a good reason: you’re not sleeping enough.

I know—it sounds like a cliche. But research shows that getting plenty of sleep is one of the best ways to ease depression. And while it’s not the only factor preventing depression, it is a huge one.

According to researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, subjects who were allowed only 4.5 hours of sleep felt more stressed, anxious, and sad, all of which can lead to depression.

Sleep is essential for our bodies’ optimal functioning. If we don’t give ourselves enough time to rest and recover from the day’s activities, it can lead to various mental and physical issues. So if you’re feeling down, talk to your doctor about ways to improve your sleep habits!

Depression and depression-related illnesses can be tough to deal with, but they don’t have to stop you from reaching your goals. If you’re feeling like things are getting a bit tough right now, try some of these tips to help bring back that sense of happiness and motivation in your life, whatever it is you may be aiming for. And don’t forget that you can always turn to your friends and family if things get worse and you need someone to talk to or help.