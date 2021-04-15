How to save money on your car insurance

Car insurance is one of those things that we don’t like to think about. Nine times out of ten, most of us probably aren’t even going to have to use it but it’s something that’s required by law in the UK. Car insurance rates are constantly rising and they don’t look to be falling in general anytime soon. But there are a few tips you can take advantage of to ensure you’re paying the absolute minimum

Multiple cars and drivers

If you are looking for a quote for a single driver on a single car it’s always going to be more expensive. The best way to cut down the price is to insure several drivers with the same company or insure several drivers on one car. This is particularly true if you’re a younger driver living at home, as teenagers will pay more than anyone else. If they can add an experienced driver to the policy (a parent) then the price will drop significantly.

Mindful driving

The more careful you are with your driving, the less you’ll pay for insurance. Indeed, there are many suppliers that offer safe driver discounts for those with a spotless record. So, next time you are considering running that red light, don’t just think about the safety implications, think about your wallet too! Build up that no claims discount and within a few years you’ll be saving hundreds.

Think about the car

Larger cars with bigger engines are going to cost more to insure. So, next time you’re browsing your local Toyota Dealer in Northern Ireland looking for a new car, don’t automatically get drawn to the bulky estates, think about keeping it compact and your wallet will thank you.

Shop around

If your policy is up for renewal then don’t just automatically renew it with your existing supplier because it’s convenient. Shop around and use the various online comparison tools at your disposal and nine times out of ten you’ll be able to find a better deal.

Third-party isn’t always the cheapest option

You might understandably assume that fully comprehensive cover is the most expensive option but that’s not necessarily the case. Indeed, because those that take out comprehensive cover are statistically less likely to make a claim it could actually end up being cheaper and you’ll have better cover.

Boost your excess

The more excess you agree on the cheaper your insurance will be. Of course, this depends on how likely you think you’re going to be to make a claim. But if you’re a sensible driver and you can’t see yourself needing to use your insurance, increasing the excess could be a very smart option.