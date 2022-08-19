Who needs a realtor nowadays to sell a home? Well, most people still rely on real estate agents to sell their homes. Why wouldn’t they? Realtors do all the leg work for you and get you the best deal. While they do offer good service, they take a huge percentage of the home sale value as commission. You don’t have to cut them a piece of your pie if you know how to sell your house by owner in Florida.

If you are a homeowner who wants to sell her home and are good at DIY, you might actually find the whole home selling thing exciting. On top of that, home selling by owner is lucrative as you get to keep at least the listing agent commission with you, which is about 3% of your home’s selling price.

Before you dive into selling real estate in Florida, you need to learn how to sell your house by owner in Florida. There’s much to consider if you are going to do it all by yourself.

Below is some basic understanding you need to get before you put that realtor cap on and sell your house by owner in Florida.

What is for sale by owner?

If you are a homeowner who chooses to sell your home FSBO or for sale by owner, you lead all and if not, most of the home selling process. You got to list your home, show it to the interested buyers, negotiate the deal, get someone to do paperwork, and close the sale after maybe hiring a title company. And that’s just some of it. You’d have to put in a lot of effort and time in order to make that sale while also cutting costs wherever possible so that you are left with money corresponding to the energy you put in.

But yeah, if you approach this big DIY project of yours as an exciting thing and put your leader cap on, you can actually lead the process and end up making a good profit on your old home. Be excited to set a competitive price for your home, handle negotiations, market it online, etc. things. You can get assistance for the FSBO process from websites like Houzeo which can help you list your home on your local MLS and give it a fantastic exposure to get found.

The pros and cons of selling a house by owner in Florida

Below are some of the pros and cons of selling a house by owner in Florida for you, just so that you are in the know!

Pros of selling a house by owner in Florida:

You would fully head the sales process and have 100% control over things like your home listing

You won’t owe any commission to the selling agent because there won’t be any, meaning you profiting more

The nugget: you will get to interact with potential buyers who would be staying in your home personally

Cons of selling a house by owner in Florida:

You would be learning home selling while you’d be actually doing the job; it can get real challenging

You don’t know about or have access to marketing channels or have any trustable real estate info. Do you?

It will take much of your sweet time and who wants that

Paperwork and Florida disclosures you need to know about

If you know, you’d know that selling a home is not playing a game. You have to take care of a lot of paperwork in order to sell your house, even with online MLS services and companies like Houzeo, which has digitized many real estate paperwork.

Even when you have a fair knowledge about documents associated with home selling it is better to not take any chances. So, when you close the deal and ink the paper, you must consult with a professional like an attorney or an agent. A licensed professional would be able to walk you through the complete paperwork from the buyer and give you a green signal if all docs are in place.

There are certain forms and documents that are required by law for all real estate sales happening on the land of Florida. Below is a list, just for reference.

Signed Deed

Florida Disclosure Forms

Copy of Purchase Agreement and Any Addendums

Seller Property Disclosure – Residential

Property Tax Disclosure Summary

Flood Zone Statement

Lead-Based Paint Disclosure

Bill of Sale

2 Forms of ID

Agreement Related to Property Taxes

Closing Statement

Affidavit of Title

You must:

Disclose what the Florida state asks for. Each state has a different take and law on what a home seller must disclose to the home buyer before they take possession. The state of Florida has some peculiar mandatory standard real estate disclosures that you must abide by. The state requires you to mention if there is a presence of asbestos, lead-based paint, radon gas, or mold in your home apart from addressing some particular environmental conditions.

Each state has a different take and law on what a home seller must disclose to the home buyer before they take possession. The state of Florida has some peculiar mandatory standard real estate disclosures that you must abide by. The state requires you to mention if there is a presence of asbestos, lead-based paint, radon gas, or mold in your home apart from addressing some particular environmental conditions. Produce Contract Forms used for a home sale in Florida. As a Florida home seller, you are required to use a Florida Realtors form or the Florida Realtors/Florida Bar form like the ‘As Is’ Residential Contract for Sale for successfully selling real estate in Florida.

The primary difference between the above two forms is the rights and obligations of the parties in carrying out inspections or learning about the condition of a Floridan house. For example, with an ‘As Is’ contract, you get released from some specific obligations pertaining to the condition of your house. Alternatively, with the Residential Contract for Sale and Purchase, your buyer might pull off a reduction in price citing certain repairs.

Final steps in selling real estate in Florida

While each real estate closing is different, as a Floridian seller, you will generally go through the following final steps when before shaking hands on a successful real estate transaction:

Offer acceptance: When you accept the buyer’s offer and the two of you ink the paper that agrees to a sale at a proposed price, you can request for a deposit called earnest money to be paid to an escrow agent or an attorney. The title company or attorney then legally transfers the title of your property to the seller.

Disclosures: You must warn the buyer and disclose any issues with the property known to you like environmental hazards, past repairs, or anything else that could affect the property’s value.

Inspections. It’s the home buyer’s responsibility to inspect the property within the deadline outlined in the purchase contract. A home inspector may scrutinize your property and for a Floridan property, a drywall inspection and a termite inspection are also needed.

Negotiations. After inspections are done, buyers may ask you to complete any repair work, and negotiate the sales price and closing costs based on the inspection. The buyer may also request a home warranty from you covering things like the roof or the furnace for a year or more post the sale. You may agree or not to the buyer’s requests or negotiate the price.

Securing a mortgage. Once you and the buyer agree to a final price, the buyer would apply for a mortgage. Buyers would need a pre-approval from a lender before they can make an offer. Once the lender approves a certain amount to the buyer, a licensed appraiser will visit your property to estimate its value.

Pre-closing. During the pre-closing procedure, a closing date is fixed and all the paperwork for the sale like the deed, lender forms, title insurance, and copies of necessary documents are put in place. The buyer is given the final cash figure she would need to bring for the closing mostly as a cashier’s check. The buyer can take a final walk through your home during pre-closing.

Closing. Closing happens in the real estate office, an attorney’s office, or the title company office. You and the buyer sign all the documents related to the loan and sale, and the title company representatives file the new deed into the government records. After the signing and the payment is done, the buyer gets to take the keys to your house. It’s her home now and you’ve got the cash!

Bottom line

Selling your house by owner in Florida can be an experience but you can make it a good one. The challenging and time-consuming nature of the task is what makes it exciting. Taking some help from information available online, real estate websites, and flat fee MLS services like Houzeo can make it easy for you to sell your house by owner without a realtor. We hope that things go your way! And yes, all the best!