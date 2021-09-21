How to show appreciation for your employees while working from home

The Covid pandemic has made it so that many people have to work from home. If you are an employer, it is important that you keep that human connection to your employees. Keeping up comradery and showing them appreciation can be difficult if they are not physically in your presence. Here are some ways in which you can achieve that:

Regular communication

A simple Zoom chat or a phone call will allow your employees to know that you appreciate them and that their hard work means something. Make sure that your communication with them isn’t only limited to work related things. Showing them that you empathize with them on a human level is going to go a long way in making sure that they know that they are appreciated. This will ensure a more productive work environment.

Celebrating holidays, birthdays and anniversaries

Do one of your employees have a birthday? Is it Christmas time? Have some of your staff reached a milestone like being employed by your company for 25 years? Providing all of your employees with an opportunity to celebrate these events is a good way to make them feel appreciated. Being able to exchange gifts or simple pleasantries goes a long way in making everyone feel as if they are a part of a team and cared for.

Don’t underestimate the power of people feeling as if they are included in something. Cards or candy are amazing gifts to offer those who are celebrating any of these things. During the holidays, Chocolate Christmas gifts are a perfect way to appreciate the holiday season. Gift vouchers are also really practical gifts because they allow people to buy things for themselves that they really value.

Online group chats

Making sure that employees stay connected to one another is a very important thing. As we said above, one on one Zoom chats are important but also remember that group chats are equally valuable. Remember that all of your employees are adjusting to not being in an office where they can physically interact with one another. This is probably a difficult transition for all of them. Making them feel like they are a part of a community is going to ensure that they are productive and engaged in all of the activity that they take on.

In conclusion, keeping your employees feeling appreciated while they are working from home can be a daunting task. That said, there are many fun ways to achieve this. Make sure you explore all your opportunities and use your creativity to achieve this.