Imagine, if you will, a brand new Instagram account. The follower count is zero, the following count is zero, and your profile page is bare of images. Now, you can choose to think of this as daunting or view this as an opportunity to build your brand on Instagram and garner new followers for your business.

How to Get Followers for Your Instagram Account

The first thing you need to realize is that there are “followers” and then there are “Followers.” Lowercase followers are bots and accounts that follow you simply to get a follow-back. They have not engaged followers who represent potential clients. Followers, by contrast, represent people who have an active interest in your brand or business. It is Followers that you want to accumulate actively. Here are a few ways to do so:

● Post Frequently and at Optimal Times

To gain Followers, you must offer fresh content consistently. The more content you have, the more opportunities you will have for it to be shared and discovered. However, don’t prioritize quantity over quality. Make sure that what you’re posting is content that engages, educates, or entertains. Strong content also ensures that prospective followers understand who you are and what they can expect to get from you if they follow you. Furthermore, by posting continually, you signal that your account is active and not just gathering dust.

Additionally, you want to make sure you’re posting when your prospective followers are most active. This will ensure that your content gets seen by most users.

● Start Conversations and Respond to Comments

Being active on Instagram is about more than just posting content. It also means engaging with users. You can engage with people on Instagram by posting content that prompts responses. For instance, you can post a poll or ask a question. Then, you’re going to want to respond to what people comment. In doing so, you’ll start building relationships that could lead to followers.

● Optimize Your Bio for New Followers

Your Instagram bio or profile page is usually a user’s first introduction to you, your brand, or your business. Therefore, you need to make sure it has the impact you desire.

To begin with, you need to choose a unique and memorable Instagram handle. Start by brainstorming names related to what you want your account to be about. Then use an Instagram name checker to ensure the handle is available and explore alternatives if it isn’t.

Next, you’ll want to compose a bio that accurately describes what followers can expect from your account. This will give them a reason to follow you.

Finally, include a call to action. This can be a hashtag to share, a link to follow, or your contact information.

● Create Compelling Captions

Although Instagram is mainly a visual platform, people do pay attention to the captions. Therefore, you have to be thoughtful and strategic about what you write.

Captions should complement the image they accompany. This means they should expand on the story the visual is telling. For instance, if you’re posting vacation pictures, you could tell a story about what happened before the picture was taken. You could then ask users to share their best vacation photos. In this way, you’ll be engaging your audience.

● Get the Word Out

In addition to promoting your Instagram account Instagram, you’ll also want to bring people to Instagram specifically to view your profile. You can do this by promoting your account on your website, through an email newsletter, or on another social network. In other words, anywhere that people are engaging with you, make sure that they’re aware of your Instagram account. After all, if people are already following you on one platform, they’re likely to follow you on Instagram as well.

● Use the Right Hashtags

The simple truth is that Instagram posts with hashtags receive more comments and “Likes” than those who don’t have them. Furthermore, posts with brand-specific hashtags will help ensure that the people interested in your type of content will find you. Therefore, you need to research hashtags relevant to your brand or business and incorporate them with all posts.