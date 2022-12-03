How To Start Your New Years Resolution Off On The Right Foot

As we approach the festive season, many of us will be planning what the next year has in store for us. It’s also a common time for us to think about our new year’s resolutions and the changes we can make to improve our health and lifestyles. Some of the most common resolutions are fitness related – whether you’re hoping to try a new sport, hit a certain number of daily steps, or achieve a certain goal within your favourite hobby. There are ways that you can track how you’re progressing with your fitness goals, like using the best fitness tracker. Below, we’ll look at how you can start your new year as you mean to go on, from trackers to healthy eating and looking after your mind.

Use a fitness tracker

Fitness trackers come in all shapes and sizes, with varying features to suit your lifestyle – and they are incredibly helpful when it comes to helping you live a healthier lifestyle. If you’re heading into the new year hoping to improve your fitness, a tracker is a great place to start. If you’re on a budget, you could choose a tracker that simply tracks your steps. If you’re looking for something a little more advanced, some trackers can record many different exercises, tell you how many calories you’ve burnt, and even let you know whether you’ve had enough rest to perform well in your next workout. No matter which you choose, a tracker can help you to get your year started on the right foot and help you towards creating and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Try a calorie-counting app

If your new year’s resolution is to get fitter or lose weight, a calorie-counting app could be just what you need. There are a variety of apps that allow you to input your meals and snacks so that you can see just how much you’re eating in a day. You can tell your app how much weight you’d like to lose, how much you weigh now and how tall you are. From this, it will calculate how many calories you should be consuming in a day to see results and reach your goals. These apps allow you to stay on track with your weight loss and can help to educate you on how many calories are in certain foods. You can set targets and look back on what you’ve achieved over time.

Try a new sport

There’s no better time than the new year to get stuck into a new hobby or fitness regime. Even if you’re not looking to lose weight, taking up a new sport can help you learn new skills, stay active and have fun! Now is the chance to choose a sport that you’ve always wanted to try – whether you’d like to get better at running, or you’d prefer to join a local class – there is something for everyone. You can set yourself small goals within your new sport, so you can feel accomplished when you’ve finally achieved them!

Write down your intentions

The best way to stay on top of your new year’s resolution is to write it down. When heading into January, make a note of all you’d like to achieve in the coming months – this way, you’ll be able to make changes to your lifestyle to meet your goals. You could write it in your diary, keep a note on your phone, or write it on post-it notes and stick them around your workspace – this helps to keep you motivated and means you can be reminded of what you’d like to achieve.

Think about your mental health

It’s not just your physical health that you could improve on in the new year, it’s essential that you make time to work on your mental health too. You should think about what you’d like to improve on in the future. For example, if you regularly feel stressed out at work, try and prioritise relaxing in the new year. If you’re struggling with anxiety, you could start learning how to meditate, to control the emotions that you’re feeling. There are so many things that you can do to improve your mental health, and the new year is a great chance to turn over a new leaf and prioritise your mind as well as your body.