MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Fashion and High Society

How to Stay Ahead of the Curve: Claudio Kaczka, Founder of BIRKA’s Vision Not Only Helps Luxury Brands, But Does So Economically

The firm of choice for Dior, Dolce & Gabana, Prada, Caroline Herrera, Givenchy, Apple, MAC Tom Ford and Jo Malone, is BIRKA. Claudio Kaczka CEO of BIRKA didn’t know he had a vision and that luxury brands would look to his firm to create lavish experiences. His buildings draw in shoppers and potential customers alike. Founded in 2009, BIRKA has completed over 700 projects for top name, influential luxury brands. BIRKA specializes in creating spaces that are eye-catching, They reflect the newest trends in products as well. 

BIRKA for Chanel Mexico

With the advent of social media, the question remains how does Kaczka lead BIRKA’s charge to stay current and ahead of the trends? With so many expensive vendors out there, knowing what’s “hot” in the world of fashion and luxury is important. High-end retailers are successful at establishing a base of loyal customers. These brands work hard to maintain their individual identity, as well as to keep their customers coming back.  

Jo Malone at JFK Airport

What sets BIRKA apart from other architecture and design firms is the close attention their team pays to the individual needs of each luxury boutique. Understanding that no two luxury brands are alike, regardless of whether their price points or their products seem similar is important.

Dior

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Kaczka identifies as a multidisciplinary artist and architect. In 2004, Kaczka got his start in the world of architecture and design when he moved to Miami, FL to serve as the head of store design for Christian Dior in the U.S. and Latin America. 

Aqua projects for CItterio Building

One of BIRKA’s major accomplishments was creating the vision for Channel, Buenos Aires, the first F&B boutique in the area. Set up in a historical and nationally emblematic building known as Galerias Pacifico, this particular project was divided into two principle areas: the first floor which showcased make-up, skin treatments and exclusive fragrances for both men and women and the second floor, designed as a private boudoir, featuring only the most exclusive lines and facilitated one-on-one shopping experiences. 

Closets for CItterio Building

“All the carefully selected details are a part of what is required to create the perfect setting for a new luxury boutique and nothing is left to chance. Each piece is studied, drawn, developed and tested to ensure the irrefutable success of each project in its entirety. It is with great pride that we incorporate all this experience and knowledge into every project we take on,” says Kaczka.

Closets for CItterio Building

The fabric that covers the walls, doors and lamps were handmade by artists in Denmark, and was brought in specially to include traditional tweet and genre used by Cocó in all its collection. 

Caroline Herrera

With the steady flow of luxury retail projects already in their portfolio, it is no surprise that BIRKA has expanded their skill set and are now focused on renovating residential lobbies and buildings. Using their luxury world experience, BIRKA and Claudio Kaczka seek to enrich the value and uniqueness of each building, while also increasing the value of the properties. 

