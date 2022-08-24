How to Successfully Negotiate Spousal Support

During the process of getting a divorce, spousal support is a contentious problem that might arise. When alimony or spousal support is included in a case, it is almost always a source of contention and strife.

Even though there are a number of different considerations that go into determining the appropriate spousal support, it may still be challenging to get the right number and negotiate the terms of the obligation.

The following are some guidelines to help those who are navigating the process of negotiating alimony:

Conduct an Audit of Your Financial Situation

The financial situation of each spouse is one of the most important considerations that go into determining alimony.

It may be beneficial for individuals to compile information concerning their:

Gains in income in addition to other employment perks

Applicable contributions for the payment of the mortgage or insurance

Spending habits

Expenses and bills paid on a monthly basis

The more prepared and informed an individual is going into the negotiation, the more their position will be supported and the more efficient they will be. It’s also helpful to possess a good understanding of the financial situation that an ex-spouse is in.

Think About How Your Financial Situation Will Be in the Years to Come

Alimony’s primary function is to ensure that both parties continue to enjoy the same financial stability and quality of life that they were used to prior to the dissolution of their marriage. This necessitates determining both the present and the long-term financial situation.

The gathering of one’s own financial information can assist individuals in predicting what their financial condition would look like following the divorce without another income.

However, the future following a divorce could bring about numerous changes, including the following:

A new place to live in addition to the rent

A different income and a brand-new job

A different budget

It is beneficial to think about how these changes may affect finances as well. When contemplating the future, it’s essential to take into account the implications that the recently enacted changes to the Internal Revenue Code will have on newly filed petitions for divorce. It is no longer possible for individuals to deduct alimony payments from their taxes.

Make Every Effort to Keep Your Feelings Out of the Discussion

A significant number of individuals bring their sentiments of regret, wrath, and hatred into the alimony negotiation process.

These feelings can make situations even more complicated, which is problematic given the already delicate nature of financial concerns.

Putting aside your feelings during a negotiation isn’t always easy, but doing so is generally beneficial to the process as a whole.

Conclusion

Be sure to have an attorney representing your interests before entering into any sort of discussion. The issue of spousal support or alimony can be a difficult one, and it is in your best interest to have a knowledgeable expert working on your behalf.

If you are going to pursue any kind of alimony, whether it be temporary or permanent, you should make sure that you have a legal team on your side so that you can get the best outcome possible.

