How to Support a Friend Who Has Been Sexually Assaulted

Sexual assault is one of the most traumatizing things that a person can go through. Many people don’t even want to talk about it.

So, if your friend approaches you about being sexually assaulted, this will perhaps be the hardest thing they have ever had to do.

Some may need weeks, months, and even years to get the courage to speak about their experience.

So, how do you respond?

Show You Care

The most important thing you can do for a friend who has been sexually assaulted is to be there for him or her. Expressing care and concern over the situation can help reduce the anxiety that comes with such a traumatic experience.

It may also make the victim more comfortable, something that could allow them to open up even further. Different people express care and concern in different ways.

But no matter what you do, always assure that person that you believe them and that the assault was not their fault. Also, try to encourage them to get help from sexual molestation and abuse lawyers.

Do Not Dispute It

When someone comes to you about a sexual assault, they simply want to unburden themselves from this trauma. They just want someone who can listen to them and comfort them.

You must, therefore, never dispute their account without further information. If the friend believes that sexual assault happened, trust their word and assure them you are there to help. Do not start asking too many questions. Simply listen and offer help.

Give Them Time

In some cases, sexual assault victims need space and time to come to terms with the trauma that they have suffered.

Just because someone has come to you does not mean that you should invade their personal space and insist on being with them.

If they express their willingness to be alone, respect that choice. Also, not everyone will be ready and willing to report the matter or seek additional help.

You can try to encourage them to do so. But if the victim says they need time and space to think about it, give it to them.

Show Them the Options

Victims of sexual assault are often lost and may not know the way forward. It is important as a friend to explain to them what the options are and make it clear they are free to pursue any of these options as they see fit.

Do not insist on one option over the other. Simply provide the list and encourage the victim to choose the most appropriate option for them.

Keep It Confidential

You must also maintain high levels of confidentiality once a sexual assault victim opens up to you. Unless they give you permission to tell someone or sexual molestation and abuse lawyers, keep everything they have told you to yourself.

Besides, most victims of sexual assault tend to open up in their own time.