How To Tone Thighs! Add This One Item To Your Training With Samantha Scoops!

This is my weekly update for my encore 90 Day Scoop Fit Challenge journey. Want to know how to tone thighs? Around week four, I was noticing my tighter thighs. Of course, consistent workouts and healthier eating lead to a more toned body, but what else did I add to my routine? This little baby right here!

It’s a resistance band ! Now, this may not seem like a challenging piece of workout equipment, but strap this little baby around your thighs and squeeze them outwards. Now you are feeling it! A resistance band helps to build muscle by incorporating your stabilizing muscles and adds extra intensity to your ride.

This week I lost 1 LB! That is exactly what I want. Not a flimsy quick fix, but timely consistent, sustainable weight loss over time. A loss of a pound a week is perfect. The first couple of weeks the loss was just water weight, then I went on vacation and continued training but my diet was a little more relaxed.

This week a pound of actual weight was lost. Water, sleep, veggies, cut out carbs, and saved the glass of wine just for a friend’s birthday as opposed to more frequently. Voila! On track for the spring! Live free classes on Scoop Fit Live help with added support and motivation.

SCOOP WITH SAM!

I teach twice a week but I like to take all the classes, anytime my schedule permits. My favorite way to Scoop is while watching a movie or binge-watching a few episodes of a favorite show.

WHAT A SCOOP DOES

Commit to getting stronger and more fit with the ScoopFit Lateral training apparatus. It’s designed to up your cardio output while protecting your hips and joints. Samantha’s on a 90-day fitness challenge to get in the best shape!

HOW TO GET A SCOOP!

Want a Scoop of your own? contact Samantha at Samantha@socialimage.net for details!

WHERE TO TAKE SCOOP CLASSES WITH SAMANTHA

Get the latest on her weight loss challenge below. Take live Scoop classes with Samantha on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET on the ScoopFit – Live Facebook page.