How To Tone Thighs! Add This One Item To Your Training With Samantha Scoops!

This is my weekly update for my encore 90 Day Scoop Fit Challenge journey. Want to know how to tone thighs? Around week four, I was noticing my tighter thighs. Of course, consistent workouts and healthier eating lead to a more toned body, but what else did I add to my routine? This little baby right here!

 

It’s a resistance band! Now, this may not seem like a challenging piece of workout equipment, but strap this little baby around your thighs and squeeze them outwards. Now you are feeling it! A resistance band helps to build muscle by incorporating your stabilizing muscles and adds extra intensity to your ride.

This week I lost 1 LB! That is exactly what I want. Not a flimsy quick fix, but timely consistent, sustainable weight loss over time. A loss of a pound a week is perfect. The first couple of weeks the loss was just water weight, then I went on vacation and continued training but my diet was a little more relaxed.

This week a pound of actual weight was lost. Water, sleep, veggies, cut out carbs, and saved the glass of wine just for a friend’s birthday as opposed to more frequently. Voila! On track for the spring! Live free classes on Scoop Fit Live help with added support and motivation.

SCOOP WITH SAM!

I teach twice a week but I like to take all the classes, anytime my schedule permits. My favorite way to Scoop is while watching a movie or binge-watching a few episodes of a favorite show.

WHAT A SCOOP DOES

Commit to getting stronger and more fit with the ScoopFit Lateral training apparatus. It’s designed to up your cardio output while protecting your hips and joints. Samantha’s on a 90-day fitness challenge to get in the best shape!

HOW TO GET A SCOOP!

Want a Scoop of your own? contact Samantha at Samantha@socialimage.net for details!

WHERE TO TAKE SCOOP CLASSES WITH SAMANTHA

Get the latest on her weight loss challenge below. Take live Scoop classes with Samantha on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET on the ScoopFit – Live Facebook page.

Ask Sam

Samantha von Sperling is a lifestyle guru who has spent her entire career going above and beyond to help her clients achieve their goals. “When asked what I do, I will tell you that I “Spit shine” people and things for a living. My arsenal of expertise helps smooth out the rough spots, whether it’s your look, the space you inhabit, or how you interact with the world around you. Our goal is to help you feel more comfortable in your skin and confident in your ability to handle any social situation with panache! Keen insight and fresh perspective is the first step to attaining your goal. Everything in life at some level is a matter of packaging and a game of seduction, a new job, a step up a ladder, the winning over of clients and friends or the conquest of your desire. Tell me what you want, what you need, even if it seems trivial, personal or impossible. If I can’t help you, I’ll tell you. If I can, it shall be done.” Samantha was raised in a sophisticated family where entertaining international guests was de rigueur; refined manners, elegant dress, proper posture, the art of conversation, and ballroom dancing are second nature to her. Her education is a continuation of a lifelong passion for the arts and a foundation for her business. Armed with a degree from New York University in Educational Theatre with a concentration in Speech Communications – also a classically trained ballroom dancer and actress – von Sperling set out the offer the world a new approach to the old concept of finishing. She uses her diverse talents through innovative group seminars or with one-on-one consultations. By utilizing all her skills and training, von Sperling has fulfilled requests from royal families, diplomats, politicians, celebrities, CEOs, companies big and small, regular joes, and soccer moms. Ms. von Sperling has appeared in print publications such as The New York Times, TIME Magazine, O The Oprah Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Wall Street Journal, to name a few. She appears as a guest expert on numerous television programs, and currently contributes as ImageGal for DivaGalsDaily.com and writes her own column, “Ask Sam” for Time Square Chronicles which she counts amongst her great joys in life. Samantha von Sperling from POLISHED Social Image Consultants has been on the forefront of the image consulting industry for a decade, helping to bring out the best in you – from the boardroom to the ballroom.

