How to Trade Penny Stocks: An Introduction

You don’t have to be an expert in trading or the stock markets to have heard the term penny stock before. It seems like there’s always some financial publication talking about the latest list of penny stocks that are seeing the most action somewhere online. On top of that, there are countless forums and filtering tools designed to help make the right choices before finally diving into low-cost assets. However, while most people have heard of cheap securities before, they don’t always understand fully how these assets work, and what you need to do to start trading them. There’s more to a penny stock than a low-cost share and the ability to trade your securities over the counter and in other slightly riskier environments. Let’s take a look at the basics.

Brokers are the Key to Penny Shares

Just like most securities, low-cost shares are available to buy and sell through online brokers. The main difference with this kind of investment, is that you’re usually not going to hold onto them to long periods of time. The goal of this kind of trading is to usually make some cash before your asset hits the top of its curve. The strategy that you use to make money will depend on the kind of stocks that you’re investing in. Some cheaper shares are sold without regulation, which means that they’re more likely to be the target of scammers and manipulation. That means you need to be extra careful not to fall for the lottery ticket success stories that other traders try to sell you.

Instead, you’ll need to think carefully about the kinds of companies that you’re going to focus on, and how you’re going to separate the good opportunities from the bad ones. Rather than focusing exclusively on the hottest industry right now, your aim should usually be to concentrate on sectors that you know the most about. The more knowledge you have about a business’s background, executive team, and more, the more likely you are to make good cash decisions.

Remember to Stick to Regulated Shares

If you can, only opt for a broker that will give you access to low-cost stocks from regulated and serious exchanges. If you plan to engage actively with cheaper stocks, then you’re going to need to protect yourself more diligently from scams and staying away from things like over the counter trading can help with that. It’s also worth looking for a brokerage company that’s not going to charge you extra just because you’re dealing with securities that they consider to be slightly riskier.

Some broker companies do charge more for low-cost transactions, so take the time to track down the best broker for your trading plan before you get started. You might also want to consider asking your brokerage whether they can give you access to things like stock filters and paper trading to help you develop your skills as a trader before you jump too deeply into the penny investment environment. Building your skills will help you to avoid making dangerous choices that reduce your profit potential overall.