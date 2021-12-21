How to use a bedroom set to organize your health

It can be a constant fight to stay organized when you have a chronic illness, and if there is a chance you could be bedridden for a day, a week, a month or more, it becomes vital to have everything you need at your fingertips. The right bedroom set can help you organize everything you need and stay comfortable as long, and as often, as is necessary.

To make your time in the bedroom more bearable, look for a bedroom furniture sets with these features:

The all-in-one nightstand

A shelf is best if you have a basket of meds or med boxes. A drawer is best if you have loose items. You might want to use the surface for books, puzzles, and other ways to pass the time, but then wouldn’t have a place to put your water at night. The truth is that you can find one nightstand that meets all of these needs and make charging your devices easier to boot.

Nightstands are fairly versatile, and you should be able to find a bedroom set with ones that meet your needs. Remember that you can always alter how nightstands are organized by using plastic basket organizers, desk organizers, or other storage options. Common items you might want to keep in your nightstand include:

Hair ties or soft headbands for getting your hair out of your face when you can’t brush or wash it properly. (If you get an upholstered headboard you should also have a nightcap for when you will be leaning on it to avoid grease stains.)

A silk eye mask for sleeping during the day, and a cooling eye mask to help cool you down at night before going to bed.

The nightstand is a great place to organize all of your medication, including prescriptions, over-the-counter meds, vitamins, and supplements. If everyone knows where your medication is and everything is properly labeled it could be of high importance in case of emergency.

Many illnesses, and the medications used to treat them, can cause dry skin. Keep lotion handy around the house, including next to your bed.

It is a good idea to look for ones that have a pull-out drink table so that you don’t have to debate on how the surface will be used.

Give yourself plenty of light

You need to have good light on you while you prepare and take medications, read or study, or do crafts like sewing, quilting, knitting, or crocheting. You could put lamps on your nightstands, but that is an unnecessary use of the surface space. Instead, look for headboards that have built-in lighting. They will also likely have USB charging ports. You might also consider an upholstered headboard for more comfortable lounging in bed, but choose an easy to clean fabric.

The storage bedroom bench is your best friend

If there’s one thing that all chronic illness sufferers agree upon is that their internal thermostats often seem to be broken. People with chronic illnesses are often hotter or colder than everyone else in the house. A storage bedroom bench gives you a good place to sit when changing clothes and lacing shoes, while the interior storage is perfect for stowing extra throws, pillows, heating pads, and heated blankets. Of course, when it comes to cooling down, nothing beats an oscillating fan.