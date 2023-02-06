How to Watch NFL While Traveling in Europe: 3 ways to catch the games

Are you an NFL fan dreaming of a European getaway? Do you love the excitement of football season but worry about missing the games? Don’t worry, because, with a few simple tips, you can still watch NFL while traveling in Europe! So get ready to feel like a part of the action from anywhere in the world.

Watching NFL Live in Europe

The most reliable and consistent way of watching NFL games live is by subscribing to an NFL streaming without ads service that carries the game broadcast in your location. These services provide a reliable connection with uninterrupted streams of your favorite teams’ coverage directly from U.S broadcast networks like NBC, FOX and ESPN wherever available in Europe. As each region has different satellite packages and ISP restrictions, it’s important to check the streaming service’s website for full coverage details before signing up.

Another option is local over-the-air television or cable channels. Many channels in Europe will carry some American sports programming as part of their lineup, especially around fall when the football season is in its prime. Check local listings for regional availability upfront so you don’t miss out on any action at home.

Finally, some bars or pubs may offer one or more of these options as well as official broadcasts from the NFL itself depending on your location within Europe – just make sure you check ahead of time! With any luck and a little research before you go abroad, enjoying your favorite sport from across the pond should be no problem at all!

Utilizing NFL Game Pass in Europe

NFL Game Pass gives football fans the ability to stream every live out-of-market NFL game, including preseason and regular season games, plus post-season and Super Bowls. NFL Game Pass can also be used to watch condensed versions of full games or various replays. Plus, you can access exclusive NFL Films documentaries and videos on demand. No matter where you are in Europe, an internet connection is all that is needed to access the NFL Game Pass service.

For those who don’t want to miss a single play or score while they travel around Europe, the “Follow Your Team” option is available so you can customize your own specific viewing plan across different devices – from mobile to PC/Macs – to keep up with your favorite team in real-time as if you were watching at home. Other available features include:

Personalized highlights

Alerts when news about your favorite team hits the wire

In conclusion, watching NFL games in Europe isn’t as difficult as it seems at first. NFL games are available to stream online, and there are even apps dedicated to helping fans access their favorite teams from foreign countries.

If you don’t have a streaming subscription, you can try to access regional channels in the host country if the game is being broadcasted. Your friends and family can always help by sending you a live link or providing updates through text or radio broadcasts.