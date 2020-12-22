How to Work Productively with a Remote Assistant

With the current health crisis, the importance of remote working as a means of observing physical distancing comes into focus. But using a remote online assistant is not important when there is a pandemic. Several sectors are using them to help with the company business and personal business tasks. Some of them specialize in specific industries. They may also provide specific services only.

Some of the people and organizations that benefit from remote assistants include entrepreneurs, attorneys, real estate agents, sales peoples, and business owners.

Since a remote assistant or a virtual assistant (VA) helps organizations and individuals with a variety of tasks to facilitate work or business operations, it is essential to ensure that you can actually work with a VA productively.

How to work productively with virtual assistants

Many people already realize the benefits of hiring a virtual assistant. They can have an employee to whom they can delegate most of the routine tasks, giving them more time to concentrate on their primary job.

When you have a virtual assistant, you trust them to do the tasks you require. But it is still essential to ensure that they are productive. So here are some tips on how to work with virtual assistants productively,

Give them clear instructions

To optimize their time, ensure that you give them clear instructions. Do not assume that they know what you require automatically. Every person is different, and your requirements may be different from what they know. You may have a different way of preparing reports, handling communication, or storing files. Let them know how you want them to assist you.

Exercise patience

It will take some time for you and the virtual assistant to work smoothly, even if the virtual assistant is an experienced one. So, be patient and assign tasks one at a time. In the beginning, you can give your assistant some supervision, until the person gets into the groove. Remember to be gracious, respectful and polite, to ensure that you will work seamlessly.

Provide the right tools

Let them use the right tools that you use for communication and business processes. Enquire if they use productivity tools as well so that you can identify which ones will work best according to your set up. Typically, you need a communication tool, file storage, and project management tool.

Maintain constant communication

Ensure that your work and business processes are not broken or interrupted. While you trust your virtual assistant to do the tasks that you assigned to the person, it is still important to remain in constant communication, through phone or video calls, project management tool, or online conferencing. Likewise, it is important to document everything, such as processes and schedules, tasks and preferences.

Let them know they can ask questions

Some virtual assistants will always say ”yes” to everything you tell them to do, even if they do not know all the requirements of a task or project. Let them know from the start that you prefer them asking questions instead of guessing what you need. You will be able to benefit more from the expertise of your assistant if they know what you actually need.

While you may depend on a virtual assistant to handle routine tasks, it is important to be realistic. Do not expect them to know everything. You have to understand that there is a limit to what they can do.

