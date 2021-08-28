MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Hugh Jackman, Wife Deborra-Lee Furness  and Son Display Charitable Sculpture At The Montauk Beach House

The Montauk Beach House has acquired not one, but  two “Lions” on the famed U.S. Tusk Lion Trail. The exhibition is  part  of  a  high-profile  international  art  installation  in support of the African Community and Conservation Foundation. Following the huge  success  and  popularity  of  the  Tusk  Rhino  Trail  in 2018, the British charity (Tusk) launched over 45 life sized lion sculptures onto the streets in iconic locations worldwide – including the Hamptons! 

One acquired lion at the Montauk Beach House has been created by Australian actress, producer, and wife of Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness and her son, Oscar Jackman. Deborra-Lee & Oscar Jackman’s sculpture is titled “Ubuntu.” “Ubuntu is an African word which means I AM BECAUSE WE ARE … in art, one line cannot be expressed with beauty unless it is in relationship with another line,” explains Furness on the inspiration behind the Lion’s design. 

Elizabeth Jordan

The second lion on-property at The Montauk Beach House is created by sculptor, painter, potter, and photographer Elizabeth Jordan. 

Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C.

