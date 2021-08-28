Hugh Jackman, Wife Deborra-Lee Furness  and Son Display Charitable Sculpture At The Montauk Beach House

The Montauk Beach House has acquired not one, but two “Lions” on the famed U.S. Tusk Lion Trail. The exhibition is part of a high-profile international art installation in support of the African Community and Conservation Foundation. Following the huge success and popularity of the Tusk Rhino Trail in 2018, the British charity (Tusk) launched over 45 life sized lion sculptures onto the streets in iconic locations worldwide – including the Hamptons!

One acquired lion at the Montauk Beach House has been created by Australian actress, producer, and wife of Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness and her son, Oscar Jackman. Deborra-Lee & Oscar Jackman’s sculpture is titled “Ubuntu.” “Ubuntu is an African word which means I AM BECAUSE WE ARE … in art, one line cannot be expressed with beauty unless it is in relationship with another line,” explains Furness on the inspiration behind the Lion’s design.

Elizabeth Jordan

The second lion on-property at The Montauk Beach House is created by sculptor, painter, potter, and photographer Elizabeth Jordan.