Hugh, Patti, Cast Members of The Minutes….Whose Out With Covid?

Jennifer Simard was on for Patti LuPone, Max Clayton is on for Hugh Jackman for 10 days and Julie Benko for Beanie Feldstein. Who else is out and why are we not talking about this.

In major news Beanie and Jane Lynch are leaving. Maybe now they will cast Jessica Vosk who is taking over for in Cassie Levy in The Bedwetter.

The new Off-Broadway musical Between The Lines began performances at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). Produced by Daryl Roth (Kinky Boots, Indecent), Between The Lines stars Arielle Jacobs as Delilah, Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver, Vicki Lewis as Ms. Winx/Jessamyn Jacobs/Mrs. Brown/Kyrie, Hillary Fisher as Allie/Princess Seraphima, Will Burton as Frump/Ryan, Jerusha Cavazos as Janice/Marina, John Rapson as Dr. Ducharme/Rapskulio, Wren Rivera as Jules/Ondine, Sean Stack as Martin/Troll/Dad/Delivery Person, and Julia Murney as Grace/Queen Maureen. They are joined by understudies Heather Ayers, Dan Hoy, Martin Landry and Aubrey Matalon. Based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer, Between The Lines officially opens Sunday, June 26, 2022 for a strictly limited engagement.

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride), features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Apple TV+’s “Central Park”), in their New York theatre debuts. The new musical features scenic design by Tony Award nominee Tobin Ost (Newsies), costume design by two-time Tony Award winner Gregg Barnes (Mean Girls), lighting design by Drama Desk Award nominee Jason Lyons (Rock of Ages), sound design by Ken Travis (Aladdin), projection design by Caite Hevner (In Transit), hair & makeup design by Drama Desk Award nominee J. Jared Janas (Jagged Little Pill), orchestrations, arrangements and music supervision by Tony Award nominee Gregory Rassen (Bandstand), music supervision and additional arrangements by Daniel Green (Almost Famous), music direction by Chris Gurr (The Prom) and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

Between The Lines is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.

The Between The Lines Concept Album is now streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

