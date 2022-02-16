Hundreds of Dancers to Audition for Scholarships in New York City

Hundreds of aspiring ballet dancers – ages 9 to 19 – from all over New York were at the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) ballet scholarship auditions February 14 – 15 at Symphony Space 2537 Broadway. This is where the next big ballet stars are scouted! Participants go on to dance professionally for American Ballet Theatre, Paris Opera Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, New York City Ballet, and more!





Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) is the world’s largest student ballet competition, which never halted during COVID-19, whether adjusting to accommodate safe in-person auditions or taking them online! In 2021 they conducting large-scale LIVE and virtual scholarship auditions to ensure the future of dance.

Youth America Grand Prix is the largest global network of dance. YAGP fulfills its mission of dance education through scholarship auditions, master classes, alumni services, performances, and education.

2019 was YAGP’s 20th Anniversary season! For the past 20 years, over $4 million has been awarded in scholarships to the world’s leading dance schools, with up to $350,000 now awarded annually. Since YAGP’s founding in 1999, over 100,000 young dancers – ages 9 to 19 – of diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds have participated in YAGP’s international workshops, audition classes, and dance awareness events. Today, more than 12,000 young dancers audition annually. More than 450 Youth America Grand Prix alumni are now dancing with 80 professional companies around the world, including American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Boston Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, Mariinsky Ballet and many others. Over 100 of these alumni are soloists and principal dancers.

Larissa Saveliev founded Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) after training and touring with the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow, before defecting to the United States in the early 90’s.