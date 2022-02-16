MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Dance

Hundreds of Dancers to Audition for Scholarships in New York City

Hundreds of Dancers to Audition for Scholarships in New York City

Hundreds of aspiring ballet dancers – ages 9 to 19 – from all over New York were at the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) ballet scholarship auditions February 14 – 15 at  Symphony Space 2537 Broadway. This is where the next big ballet stars are scouted! Participants go on to dance professionally for American Ballet Theatre, Paris Opera Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, New York City Ballet, and more!

Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) is the world’s largest student ballet competition, which never halted during COVID-19, whether adjusting to accommodate safe in-person auditions or taking them online! In 2021 they conducting large-scale LIVE and virtual scholarship auditions to ensure the future of dance.

Youth America Grand Prix is the largest global network of dance. YAGP fulfills its mission of dance education through scholarship auditions, master classes, alumni services, performances, and education.

2019 was YAGP’s 20th Anniversary season! For the past 20 years, over $4 million has been awarded in scholarships to the world’s leading dance schools, with up to $350,000 now awarded annually. Since YAGP’s founding in 1999, over 100,000 young dancers – ages 9 to 19 – of diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds have participated in YAGP’s international workshops, audition classes, and dance awareness events. Today, more than 12,000 young dancers audition annually. More than 450 Youth America Grand Prix alumni are now dancing with 80 professional companies around the world, including American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Boston Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, Mariinsky Ballet and many others. Over 100 of these alumni are soloists and principal dancers.

Larissa Saveliev founded Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) after training and touring with the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow, before defecting to the United States in the early 90’s.

Related Items
Dance

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Dance

The Choreography of Michael Jackson Michael Peters, Vincent Patterson, Lavelle Smith Jr, Jeffrey Daniel and Travis Payne

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 6, 2022
Read More

MJ Now That’s Entertainment

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 5, 2022
Read More

Riverdance: Announces New North American Tour and Casting – Beginning March 2022

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 3, 2022
Read More

Special Lunar New Year Performances

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 2, 2022
Read More

My View: Dancing With The Stars Under The Stars at the Ballet Palm Beach Gala

Stephen SorokoffJanuary 28, 2022
Read More

Free Dance Class For All Meet Eddy Rosales Chavez From The Movement

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 28, 2022
Read More

Have You Heard About House Of X

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 18, 2022
Read More

Ailey Extension Kicks Off 2022 with Celebration of Founder Alvin Ailey, New Weekly Classes, and Free Dance Cardio Workshop

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 7, 2022
Read More

Time To Pow Wow With The Thunderbird American Indian Dancers

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 7, 2022
Read More