Husband and Wife Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo, Jessie Mueller and James Monroe Iglehart Star in Guys and Dolls

“Call it sad, call it funny, but it’s better than even money that the guy’s only doing it for some doll…”

The Tony-winning favorite, Guys and Dolls follows a rowdy bunch of gamblers, gangsters, and sassy showgirls in a wild game of chance—then love sneaks in!

Broadway Center Stage returns for the 2022–2 at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts’ Eisenhower Theater October 7-16 to present Guys and Dolls.

Set in bustling 1950s Manhattan, Guys and Dolls features some of Frank Loesser’s most memorable tunes including the hilarious “Adelaide’s Lament,” the romantic “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” and the crowd-pleasing classic “Luck Be a Lady.”

The show will be directed by Marc Bruni, who helmed Broadway Center Stage: The Music Man as well as Broadway’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. The choreography is by Denis Jones. The show features James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Freestyle Love Supreme) as Nathan Detroit, Jessie Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Broadway Center Stage: The Music Man) as Miss Adelaide, Steven Pasquale (American Son, The Bridges of Madison County) as Sky Masterson, and Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Into the Woods) as Sarah Brown.

Following Guys and Dolls, the 2022–23 season will continue with Sunset Boulevard, starring Tony winner Stephanie J. Block, and Kiss of the Spider Woman. More casting and details for those two shows will be announced at a later date. A Soldier’s Play takes residence in the Eisenhower Theater, December 13, 2022–January 8, 2023, starring Tony Award®nominee Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, the Kennedy Center’s The Music Man). Wicked takes over the Opera House, December 8, 2022–January 22, 2023.