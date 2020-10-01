I Hate The Moor Exploring Iago With Patrick Page

This Monday, October 5th at 7:30pm RemarkaBULL Podversation

will livestream celebrated Shakespearean actor and Tony Award-nominee Patrick Page. Joining in will be host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull’s Associate Artistic Director, for a conversation focused on Iago’s “I hate the Moor” speech from the first act of Shakespeare’s Othello. RemarkaBULL Podversations are informal, livestreamed conversations that investigate approaches to essential passages from the Shakespearean and Jacobean canon.

This program is part of OTHELLO 2020, a multi-part online initiative to provide an engaging and educational experience for all who are interested in Shakespeare’s Othello and its relationship to the world in which we live today. This benefit series events run October 5-28.Page performed Iago opposite Avery Brooks in 2005 at The Shakespeare Theatre Company under the direction of Michael Kahn. He’ll read passages from the play and discuss his approach to the text and character. They’ll also take questions through Facebook LIVE and YouTube.

Want to ask your question live? Red Bull will also be welcoming a few individuals to appear as part of the broadcast. If you would like to ask a question and have the opportunity to appear, please submit this form by Friday, October 2 at Noon EDT

From OTHELLO’s Act 1: Scene 3

“Thus do I ever make my fool my purse:

For I mine own gained knowledge should profane,

If I would time expend with such a snipe.

But for my sport and profit. I hate the Moor:

And it is thought abroad, that ‘twixt my sheets

He has done my office: I know not if’t be true;

But I, for mere suspicion in that kind,

Will do as if for surety. He holds me well;

The better shall my purpose work on him.

Cassio’s a proper man: let me see now:

To get his place and to plume up my will

In double knavery–How, how? Let’s see:–

After some time, to abuse Othello’s ear

That he is too familiar with his wife.

He hath a person and a smooth dispose

To be suspected, framed to make women false.

The Moor is of a free and open nature,

That thinks men honest that but seem to be so,

And will as tenderly be led by the nose

As asses are.

I have’t. It is engender’d. Hell and night

Must bring this monstrous birth to the world’s light.”

