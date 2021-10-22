MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

I Put a Spell on You Returns With Jay Armstong Johnson, Eva Nobelzada and More

A bewitchingly cinematic extravaganza awaits when I Put a Spell on You, the annual sold-out Halloween concert-meets-party, streams online beginning at 8 pm Eastern on Thursday, October 28.

I Put a Spell on You is a spoof of and tribute to the beloved cult classic movie Hocus Pocus, and a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Once again, the Sanderson Sisters return with a COVID-safe visual album complete with larger-than-life performances and choreography, over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value, and a healthy dose of Broadway magic. Building on last year’s successful stream, this year’s I Put a Spell on You: The Sanderson Variant adds new numbers and new special guests to an already spooktacular evening. Live chat will be available during the initial stream with on-demand viewing available through November 1.

I Put a Spell on You was created by and stars Jay Armstong Johnson. This year, the beloved sisters attempt to spread their variant while recruiting some of pop culture’s most iconic villains to fulfill their delightfully devious plot. Johnson returns as Winifred Sanderson with Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware as sisters Sarah and Mary. Broadway stars joining their adventure are Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gavin Creel, J. Harrison Ghee, Todrick Hall, Robyn Hurder, Eva Noblezada, Ahmad Simmons, Heath Saunders, Jonathan Burke, and Will Swenson.

Rounding out the stellar cast are Jasha Benedicto, Jimmy Brewer, Brittany Bohn, Cemiyon, Hayden Clifton, Jai’Quin Coleman, Cara Diaz, Brian Duke, Tyler Eisenreich, Taurean Everett, Zachary Flores, Zuri Noelle Ford, Lili Froehlich, Taylor Isaac Gray, Allison Griffith, Gabriel Hyman, Brittany Jenkins, Karma Jenkins, Erin Kei, Sarah Kleist, Kourtni Lind-Watson, Danny Marin, Emilio Ramos, Jennifer Reed, Austin Reynolds, Ana Riley-Portal, Kellie Rodriguez, Sydnie Roy, Alanna Saunders, Claire Saunders, Cassy Surianello, Michael Sylvester and Kris Ward.

You can get tickets here

