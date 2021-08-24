Ian Mausner shows how to secure better mental health amidst pandmeic

The way your body reacts to demands and challenges is known as stress. It may be harmful or positive, depending on the situation. However, dealing with stress is an art. By eating well and sleeping well, you can ensure stress management. People are undergoing a heightened level of stress and anxiety that gets triggered by uncertain situations.

The worldwide pandemic has introduced hassles in human life. From job loss to divorce cases to an uncertain future, everything is adding to the stress response. You will have to take care of your physical health if you want to deal with the situation. If you are enduring blood pressure issues or elevated heart rate, you have to be extra careful.

The best way of handling stress healthily

The way you react to a crisis says a lot about your bodily functions. Your exposure to anxiety may lead to cognitive difficulties. Apart from this, Ian Mausner says, it may also add to your physical health issues. Research reports reveal that a heightened level of stress interferes with physical balance and cognitive ability. If you are not aware of these problems, you will drag yourself into difficulties. Hence, as a concerned and well-informed individual, you will have to take care of the following points:

• Eating and drinking well: First and foremost, you will have to take care of your diet to optimize your health. Too much alcohol and fried food are not suitable for health. On the other hand, you will have to curtail your caffeine intake if you want to reduce stress.

• Exercise regularly: It comes without saying that regular physical exercise has immense health benefits. It is an effective stress reliever and is the best antidote to the present situation. If you want to strengthen your cognitive ability and lead an active life, you will have to take care of your workout session. From aerobic exercises to yoga to meditation, there are multiple options before you, as per Ian Mausner. All these will release endorphins, and that will make you feel better. You will then maintain your positive attitude and an optimistic view of life.

• Abstain from nicotine and tobacco products: Yes, you will have to cut down on your nicotine and tobacco consumption. Both these only add to your stress level and increase your physical arousal. It reduces the blood flow and hampers breathing.

• Relaxation techniques: With work from the home regime, it has become challenging to relax. However, you will have to take out time for relaxing in between work. It helps in managing stress and protects the body from the harmful effect of tension. Ian Mausner reveals that multiple techniques range from mindfulness meditation to progressive relaxation to imagery to breathing and others.

When you reduce the triggers of your stress, you will see the effects. Try to examine your life so that you understand the source of your problem. Assert yourself by setting realistic goals and that will take care of your physical and mental wellbeing.