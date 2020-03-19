MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Times Square

Ian Schrager Addressed COVID-19 For The Hospitality Industry

 Hospitality visionary and Creative Director at EDITION HotelsIan Schrager, had addressed COVID-19.

Schrager sent a message to both his staff and hotel patrons via a video message that has been shared on both of his hotel brand’s PUBLIC and EDITION’s social media platforms. In a short message, Schrager poignantly outlined the current situation as it relays to both those working in the travel industry and those travelers who can no longer take flights or check into hotels.

‘I’m working from home and making sure to stay healthy, it’s a great time for reenergizing and rethinking and taking time to reconsider everything.’ Says Ian Schrager. With the travel industry being one of the biggest hit by COVID-19, Schrager’s message came just as NYC was shuttering all F&B outlets. 

‘We have been through a lot together and it will pass, things will return to normal. People are more important than businesses and we will get the business back and we will be going back and doing everything that we love to do – which is to create the best hotels in the world.’ – Says Ian Schrager

Link to full video here: www.instagram.com/p/B916geTJVPV

