Film

IATSE and AMPTP Reach Deal

The signs were painted, IATSE ready to strike on Monday morning and then AMPTP finally came to their senses and reached an agreement on the new film and TV contract. By doing this they averted a nationwide strike.

The new three-year contract, must now be ratified by the union’s members. The agreement will be made public shortly.

We do know that there are improved wages and working conditions for streaming.

10-hour turnaround times between shifts.

MLK Day is now a holiday.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Initiatives.

Increased funding of the health and pension plans.

3% rate increase every year for the duration of the yett-to-be approved contract, among other changes.

The rate increase at around 3% for the first year and then shift it down to 2.5% or even less for the subsequent two years of the contract.

Film

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

