ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Groups Announced

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup begins from October 17 to November 14 in Oman and the United Arab Emirates. This tournament was supposed to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15, 2020. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, it was postponed, and in August 2020, it was announced the league would be played in India. In June 2021, ICC released news that the Men’s T20 World Cup would be held in UAE and Oman due to a suspected third wave of COVID 19 in India.

Another concern raised was whether the Afghanistan cricket team would participate in the tournament since its country is under the control of the Taliban. However, the Afghanistan cricket team media manager, Hikmat Hassan, said that this team will still play in the tournament despite the changes in political control.

The T20 World Cup will be held live on a digital show by Isah Guha, Daren Sammy, and Dinesh Karthik, who will review the event on T20worldcup.com and the ICC Cricket app. All these individuals have played in the T20 World cup in teams that have won. Guha in 2009 with England, Karthik in 2001 with India, and Daren Sammy twice as the skipper of West Indies in 2012 and 2016.

The ICC has declared the groupings for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. These groups have been chosen with respect to the rankings of the teams of March 20, 2021.

Group 1 will consist of defending champions the West Indies, former champions England South Africa and Australia. In addition, two qualifiers from Round 1 have joined them.

Group 2 has former champions India and Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand, and two qualifiers from Round 1. Eight teams will play the first round with already qualified two teams Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The remaining six spots are for the teams booked through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Group A will consist of Ireland, Netherlands, and Namibia, while in Group B, we will have Oman, PNG, and Scotland, which will play against Bangladesh.

ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said that they are glad to announce the groups for this tournament. For him, the groups have offered some great matchups, which will keep the fans lively since the COVID 19 pandemic.

Because of the COVID pandemic, the cut-off date was selected close to the event to ensure the maximum amount of cricket was included. According to Geoff, this match will be highly competitive when it starts.

Jay Shah, the BCCI Secretary, said that the countdown of the tournament has begun after the announcement of the groups. According to him, the two teams are the same as they have competitive teams. He says that people should expect surprises and some exciting and nail-biting games will be there.

Jah Shah will also be in Oman. He adds that the BCCI has always attempted to promote and assist Associate Nations as a significant force in the cricket world. His vision as the Asian Cricket Council President is to take cricket far deeper into Asia, and having the tournament held in Oman, will be putting it on the global stage.

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President, commented that putting Oman in the frame of world cricket to host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is a great move. Young players will be interested in the game as it is going to be a world-class event.

Pankaj Khimji, Oman’s Cricket Chairman, says that cricket in Oman has traveled a long way. A great moment has presented as BCCI and ICC to announce the T20 World Cup group in Oman Cricket Academy. To him hosting and playing in this event gives them a chance to showcase their commitment and show the World that Oman is a welcoming destination.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 venues are Dubai International Stadium, Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah Stadium.

The T20 World Cup Group list Follows;

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Namibia



Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1, and B2



Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2, and B1.

