Ice Theatre of New York, Inc ® Announces 2023 New Works and Young Artists Series Outreach Programming

Ice Theatre of New York (ITNY) announces 2023 New Works and Young Artists Series (NWYAS) outreach programming at Wollman Rink, Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park Ice Rink, and rinks in Prospect Park and Long Island City. Each year through NWYAS, ITNY brings free ice dance performances and ice skating lessons to New York City public school students at rinks throughout multiple boroughs.

This year’s dates include:

February 2 at Riverbank State Park at 10:30am

February 9 at Riverbank State Park at 10:30am

February 14 at Wollman Rink at 11:50am

February 16 at Riverbank State Park at 10:30am

March 2 at Riverbank State Park at 10:30am

Dates at Lakeside in Prospect Park and City Ice Pavilion in Long Island City are TBD. ITNY will also continue its virtual programming for NYC school students who are not able to participate in the live programming because they are not close to a rink.

“ITNY is thrilled to return to live programming for the first time since an almost 3-year-long hiatus because of the pandemic and give the NYC school students an opportunity to get on the ice alongside our professionals for their skating clinic, for many students their first steps on the ice,” Said Jirina Ribbens, Executive Director.

Through this program, ITNY introduces young people to the beauty and joy of ice dance and ice skating by providing free professional performances coupled with a free ice skating instructional clinic, putting students on the ice with our professional teachers. Young ITNY apprentices also participate in the performances, giving students the chance to see someone their own age perform on ice alongside our professional ensemble.

Ice Theatre of New York’s mission is to celebrate and advance dance on ice as a performance art. Through its performances in both traditional and site-specific venues, ITNY presents ice dance that helps to open one’s eyes to seeing skating in new and unexpected ways.

Support for ITNY’s Harlem programming is provided by New York City Council Member Shaun Abreu.

Founded in 1984 by Moira North, Ice Theatre of New York has changed the face of figure skating by creating works that integrate the sensibilities of contemporary dance, music and art challenging the perceptions and conventional definitions of figure skating. Through its performances in both traditional and site-specific venues, ITNY presents ice dance that opens one’s eyes to seeing skating in unexpected ways. ITNY was the first ice dance company to receive dance program funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.