Ice Theatre of New York, Inc ® presents 2022 City Skate Pop Up Concerts Kids Week at The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Ice Theatre of New York (ITNY) presents 2022 City Skate Pop Up Concerts as part of Kids Week at the Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park on Tuesday, February 22 and Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 9:30 am. ITNY performers include ITNY Junior Apprentice Ella Bauer and three other young skaters from Skating Club of New York. The events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.icetheatre.org/pop-up-winter-performances.html

Home Alone

Performer: Ella Bauer

Choreographer: Kaitlyn Weaver

Coach: Tanya Douglas

This season, ITNY will also be performing at The Rink at Rockefeller Center, Riverbank State Park, and Lefrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park.

Ella Bauer is an ITNY Junior Apprentice and competitive performer. Ella Grace Bauer was born and raised in NYC. She’s a competitive figure skater at the Juvenile level and has been skating for about four years. She’s a medalist at the 2022 US Figure Skating Championship Series presented by Toyota, and she dreams of making it to the Olympics in 2030.

Founded by Moira North, ITNY’s mission is to celebrate and advance dance on ice as a performance art. Through its performances in both traditional and site-specific venues, ITNY presents ice dance that helps to open one’s eyes to seeing skating in new and unexpected ways. ITNY was the very first ice dance company to receive dance program funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. www.icetheatre.org

City Skate Pop-Up Concerts are supported, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. ITNY is also supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and NYC Council Member Mark Levine and by Dance/NYC’S Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund.