Events
Ice Theatre of New York, Inc ® Presents The New Works and Young Artists Series at LeFrak Center
Events
Lortel Theatre Premiere’s Phylicia Rashad’s Dangerous Acts
ALL ARTS, the New York Emmy-winning streaming platform and TV channel, announces the premiere of Dangerous Acts, a House Seats special directed by renowned actor and Dean of Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts Phylicia Rashad.
Produced by New York’s Lucille Lortel Theatre in partnership with the Howard University Department of Theatre Arts, Dangerous Acts explores the historic works of two prolific African American playwrights, Mary P. Burrill and Willis Richardson, through a staged reading ofBurrill’s “Aftermath” and Richardson’s “The Deacon’s Awakening,” performed by Howard University students under the direction of Dean Rashad.
The program will feature a series of critical reflections on the enduring legacy of Burrill and Richardson, including the historic and contemporary significance of the plays and the cultural context in which they were composed.
“We are delighted to partner with the Lucille Lortel Theatre and Howard University to celebrate the long lineage of Black theater-makers with the next generation of actors and audiences through the visionary early 20th-century work of Mary P. Burrill and Willis Richardson,” said James King, Senior Artistic Director of ALL ARTS. “Dean Rashad offers a renewed understanding of the historic and contemporary significance of these singular playwrights and their work for audiences today.”
“With these long-neglected works by Mary P. Burrill and Willis Richardson, we are thrilled to inaugurate an exciting and fruitful partnership with Howard University and ALL ARTS. Most of all, we are overjoyed to collaborate with the gifted students and brilliant faculty at Howard. With this program, the Lucille Lortel Theatre strives to uplift powerful Black voices that have inspired generations of artists, while fostering the education of the next wave of Black theatre makers,” said George Forbes, Executive Director of the Lucille Lortel Theatre.
Dean Phylicia Rashad said: “This was a labor of love from start to finish –– exquisite and fulfilling; truly, this represents a full circle moment in time for me.”
House Seats: Dangerous Acts will premiere on Tuesday, March 21 at 9 p.m. ET on ALL ARTS TV, the free ALL ARTS app and AllArts.org/HouseSeats.
Dangerous Acts is directed by Phylicia Rashad and produced by Lucille Lortel Theatre in partnership with the Howard University Department of Theatre Arts with associate producers MECCA Filmworks and T.L. Benton.
Dance
Tiler Peck, Melissa Manchester, Melissa Errico, Lisa Fischer and More In Song, Dance, Spoken Word
In honor of Women’s History Month, The Cooper Union is organizing a series of talks, exhibitions, and programs, culminating on Saturday, March 18 with a star-studded evening featuring headliners from across the worlds of dance, music, and theatre.
Song, Dance, Spoken Word is an exhilarating celebration that includes powerful performances by New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck; singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester; Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress Melissa Errico; Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Lisa Fischer; comedian and The Cooper Union alumna Alice Wetterlund; groundbreaking performance ensemble Urban Bush Women; and American tap dancer and choreographer Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards, among many others.
Tickets are $15 and you could get them here.
Celebrity
The Glorious Corner
OSCARS — Will anyone get slapped at Sunday’s Oscars? Will there be extra security on hand?
Dick Biondi was a legend at Chicago’s famed WLS and his life is portrayed in the forthcoming Dick Biondi Documentary, that we were privileged to just see a rough cut of. Eight years in the making, it’s really a terrific rendering of not only Biondi and the marvelous attraction he was, but also it vividly depicts the often chaotic life of the radio DJ. One day you’re on top and the next day, you’re fired – often due to no more than a change of ownership of the station.
SHORT TAKES — Jane Dashow did a fabulous job on husband’s Ken’s air-shift Wednesday for International Women’s Day on Q1043. Superb. She should get her own air-shift and we loved her music choices …
Robert Funaro from The Sopranos joins director Vinny Pastore (also from The Sopranos) and Maureen Van Zandt for the forthcoming play Marlon Brando Sat Right There. Coming to Steve Walter’s Cutting Room on May 31. Everything Funaro’s been in has been a hit; The Irishman; The Sinner; Ray Donovan. Just exemplary work … The chatter about a new documentary on (of all people) Blood, Sweat & Tears has been rather remarkable. It’s called What The Hell Happened To Blood, Sweat and Tears. Check out the trailer:
Just read in Crain’s that the much lauded and historic Flatiron Building is empty! The last tenant St.Martin’s Press moved out last month. All the owners are suing one another Sad … RIP Topol at 87. He was most famous for Tevya in Norman Jewison’s Fiddler On The Roof …
Apple TV+’s Shrinking just renewed for a second season. The best show on the streaming tunnels right now … Industry-veteran Steve Leeds is departing SiriusXMas talent Executive. He joined the satellite-network in 2004. Between you and I, he made the station what it is today …
Micky Dolenz next week is off on a Flower Power Cruise; details to follow … Happy BDay Dave Stewart!
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events2 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Film8 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway10 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?