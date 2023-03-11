Ice Theatre of New York, Inc ® Presents The New Works and Young Artists Series at LeFrak Center

OSCARS — Will anyone get slapped at Sunday’s Oscars? Will there be extra security on hand?

Will Jimmy Kimmel will be funny!

Well, no, yes, and yes.

After last year’s slapfest between Will Smith and Chris Rock, I think it’s safe to assume that everyone will be on their best adult behavior. And, I shudder to think what the pre-show interviews will be like: What did you think of the slap? Who’ll get slapped this year? Is there any chance that Will Smith was in the right?



We actually saw them roll down the carpet which was white, not red. Kimmel said no blood will be spilled on a white carpet. Actually, very funny and timely! One thing I do know for sure is that the ratings for the show will be sky-high and who knows, maybe there will be another fisticuffs moment after all.

I’d be remiss in not commenting on Netflix’s Chris Rock presentation last week. I didn’t see it all, but one line had me rolling in laughter. Rock said, “I watch Emancipation to see Will Smith get beat up.” Priceless.

Many of the leading pundits are predicting Austin Butler (Elvis) for Best Actor. He was pretty great.

Stay tuned!

BIONDI MATTERS — Back in the day, radio personalities, DJs, were king. Names like Jim Ladd; Casey Kasem; Rodney Bingenheimer; Johnny Holliday ; Robert W. Morgan; and Wolfman Jack ruled the roost on the West Coast; while Scott Muni; Dan Ingram; Murray the K; and Scott Shannon were East Coast stars (always loved Super Shan).



When I was in college, radio was my game. I was not only the DJ at the college station, but also the music director. I was mentored by the DJs at WBLI in Suffolk. Needless to say, it whet my appetite for the rest of my life.

Dick Biondi was a legend at Chicago’s famed WLS and his life is portrayed in the forthcoming Dick Biondi Documentary, that we were privileged to just see a rough cut of. Eight years in the making, it’s really a terrific rendering of not only Biondi and the marvelous attraction he was, but also it vividly depicts the often chaotic life of the radio DJ. One day you’re on top and the next day, you’re fired – often due to no more than a change of ownership of the station.

From his initial days at WLS, Biondi went from station to station, and at each stop developed a fervent, huge following. Ironically, his last stop was back at WLS! Poetic justice for sure. I mentioned at the top of this piece I was a DJ back in the day, but made the choice to write because the DJ-thing was just far too competitive and complicated. After watching this film, I well remembered everything about that competition.

Beautifully directed by Pamela Enzwiler-Pulice. PBS has already committed to airing it.

Check out this link for the film:

A great film for sure and a fantastic testament to a true legend.

SHORT TAKES — Jane Dashow did a fabulous job on husband’s Ken’s air-shift Wednesday for International Women’s Day on Q1043. Superb. She should get her own air-shift and we loved her music choices …

Robert Funaro from The Sopranos joins director Vinny Pastore (also from The Sopranos) and Maureen Van Zandt for the forthcoming play Marlon Brando Sat Right There. Coming to Steve Walter’s Cutting Room on May 31. Everything Funaro’s been in has been a hit; The Irishman; The Sinner; Ray Donovan. Just exemplary work … The chatter about a new documentary on (of all people) Blood, Sweat & Tears has been rather remarkable. It’s called What The Hell Happened To Blood, Sweat and Tears. Check out the trailer:

Just read in Crain’s that the much lauded and historic Flatiron Building is empty! The last tenant St.Martin’s Press moved out last month. All the owners are suing one another Sad … RIP Topol at 87. He was most famous for Tevya in Norman Jewison’s Fiddler On The Roof … Apple TV+’s Shrinking just renewed for a second season. The best show on the streaming tunnels right now … Industry-veteran Steve Leeds is departing SiriusXMas talent Executive. He joined the satellite-network in 2004. Between you and I, he made the station what it is today …

Micky Dolenz next week is off on a Flower Power Cruise; details to follow … Happy BDay Dave Stewart!

