Cabaret

Icon/Singer Isaac Mizrahi Returns To Café Carlyle With An All-New Show

Icon/Singer Isaac Mizrahi Returns To Café Carlyle With An All-New Show

Isaac Mizrahi returns to Café Carlyle with his all-new show, The Marvelous Mr. Mizrahi, for a two-week residency, February 14 – 25. His previous residencies in the room were sellouts, receiving widespread critical acclaim. Accompanied by his band of jazz musicians led by Ben Waltzer, Mizrahi will perform a range of tunes from Arthur Freed to Grace Jones

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. Along with his annual residency at Café Carlyle, Isaac has performed at various venues across the country such as Joe’s Pub, The Regency Ballroom, several City Winery locations nationwide and comes to the Carlyle fresh from his run as Amos Hart in the Broadway production of Chicago. He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted his own television talk show,” The Isaac Mizrahi Show” for seven years, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. He served as a judge on Project Runway: All-Stars for the series’ entire seven-season run.     

Performances will take place at Café Carlyle from February 14 – 25 (Tuesday – Saturday) at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $100 per person for General Seating, $150 per person for Premium Seating, and $85 per person for Bar Seating. Weekend pricing begins at $135 per person for General Seating, $185 per person for Premium Seating, and $100 per person for Bar Seating. Reservations can be made online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue). 

Related Items
Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Cabaret

Back by Popular Demand Birdland Jazz Club Presents Julie Halston

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 5, 2023
Read More

Samantha Pauly of Broadway’s Six Get Chelsea Table + Stage Monthly Residency

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 5, 2023
Read More

Broadway Sings For She Angels

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 3, 2023
Read More

Patti LuPone Pass Her The Hat!

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 2, 2023
Read More

My View: Erich Bergen Celebrates The New Year & His Birthday at The Wick Theatre

Stephen SorokoffJanuary 1, 2023
Read More

Marilyn Maye Brings A Younger Audience To The Great American Songbook

Magda KatzDecember 27, 2022
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For January

Suzanna BowlingDecember 24, 2022
Read More

Talking With Paul Ford: Lord Knows, At Least I Was There: Working with Stephen Sondheim

Suzanna BowlingDecember 14, 2022
Read More

Mark William Returns to The Green Room 42 in Technicolor Dreams

Genevieve Rafter KeddyDecember 14, 2022
Read More