Iconic Chuck’s Vintage New York City Flagship Bash

The iconic California​-based ​Chuck’s Vintage has brought classic style to Manhattan with a grand celebration honoring the legacy of the brand.

Invited guests toasted the arrival of Chuck’s Vintage at a private party at Classic Car​s​ of Manhattan. ​Notable VIP attendees​ gathered at Pier 76 for a night of old-school fun and modern twists that will mix the time-honored vibes​ of the brand​ with edgy New York City fashion tones. There was also a special live entertainment from DJ Lee Kalt and vocalist Xandra K.

The festivities toasted the opening flagship retail outlet​, ​as well as the illustrious career of Chuck’s Vintage founder, Madeline Cammarata. Hailing from a fashion background as a renowned model, Madeline found a powerful niche in the world of denim. Her ​style ​sensibilities provided an instrumental foundation for fabric development with powerful brands like 7 For All Mankind.

In 2006, she started Chuck’s Vintage, which overnight became a true American original. Her abundant collection became treasured wear for celebrities and business elites from Steve Jobs to ​famous musicians such as Dolly Parton, Robert Plant, Morrisey and more. From the famous to just pure classic style lovers, they have all at one point crossed the threshold of Chuck’s Vintage in the California hotspot shop​ -​ where even once a world-renown​ed​ denim archivist saw fit to entrust Madeline with millions of dollars’ worth of collectible denim that she ​proudly sold.

Vinnie Cammarata, husband of the Chuck’s Vintage creator who passed from a sudden illness, helped host the party that paid tribute to both​ Madeline and​ the icon​ic​ business. James DiPrima, who is the business proprietor and Current CEO of GreenStream, was also in attendance.

“This is our way of not only keeping Madeline’s legacy alive, but also growing the brand that she grew from the ground up and made a sensation worldwide,” stated DiPrima in a recent interview with Social Life Magazine. “I and everyone who knew and worked with Madeline want to share her passion and innovation with everyone.”

The soiree celebrated the new store’s ​collection of vintage denim that has to be seen to be believed. The blue jeans in the Upper East Side location​ will​ range from Strongholds found in the California Gold Rush mines to World War II-Era Levi’s, Lees, and Wranglers, as well as 1960’s ladies high-waisted and groovy deadstock Levi’s bells. Chuck’s ​will ​also showcase the founder’s sampling of vintage American workwear: rugged military and work boots, buttery leather bomber jackets, and soft, perfectly worn-in vintage 70’s rock tees. Classic American Cool.

Setting up its new flagship retail outlet in North America’s premier luxury district, Chuck’s Vintage will soon become a New York City favorite place to shop for ​time-honored clothing. Doors officially open in October at 173 East 91st Street, Basement, New York, NY 10128.



Plans to reopen a new store in California will follow in 2022.

For more information, please visit https://chucksvintage.com/