Iconic Kids Variety Show Wonderama Streams Online and on National Television with 2022-2023 Season

Wonderama is recorded from Times Square. They launched their newest season Saturday, September 17th on broadcast stations across the nation and tomorrow September 18th will be debuting the new Wonderama TV live stream broadcast on Sunday’s at 6:00PM EST.

The iconic kids’ variety show is hosted by Emmy nominee David Osmond, and co-hosts Coco and Breezy Dotson.

CEO and Executive Producer of Wonderama Charles Armstrong states “For over six decades Wonderama has been helping kids to become agents of positive change in their community and to help them to say…hey, I can do that too!”

The talent featured for the 2022-2023 Season includes everything from a Broadway Genie: Michael James Scott, new stars Kylie Marshall, Renee Leavitt, Brooklyn Queen, Baby Kaely, Kelvin Dukes, JAGMAC, Ofi, Sofia Angelica, Arizona Lindsey, JRDS Dance, Boss Kids, Kai Arts, Royal Thieves/Little Thieves, AY Young, Celebrity Chef QBone, Joe’s Music Academy, Lesli Hernandez, Felipe Salinas, Laundry Day, Lady Dragons, Natasha Rumbos, Domini Moore, Rob Eberle, Nicolette Furno with Davey J, Baby, Hip Hop Dreamz, Carly Underwood, Marley Dauphine and Laundry Day, and brother and sister social media sensations McKenzie Brooke and Reif Harrison.

Check local listings for Wonderama TV showtimes in your area and now you can see the most wonderful young talent in the world from any device via the Wonderama TV live stream broadcast on YouTube, Facebook Live, Twitch and WonderamaTV.com