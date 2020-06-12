Iconic Memorabilia From Kurt Cobain, Prince, Paul McCartney, Jim Morrison, Johnny Cash and More to Take the Auction Stage

Over 800 of the most historic and iconic music memorabilia, instruments and artifacts ever to come up for auction used by a marquee lineup of the legendary multi-genre music artists of our time including: Prince, Nirvana, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Johnny Cash, Jim Morrison, The Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, The Police, Guns N’ Roses, Bob Marley, Elton John, Phish, Whitney Houston, Yngwie Malmsteen and many more.

Highlights include: the 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic-electric guitar played by Kurt Cobain during Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged in New York performance with its original guitar case (estimate: one million U.S. dollars), as well as other items such as the set list, handwritten lyrics to the song “Oh Me,” and a letter from Nirvana’s management company, from the rock band’s taping of their historic 1993 multi-platinum Grammy award winning performance; Prince’s 1984 long lost “Blue Angel” Cloud 2 electric guitar, considered one of the most historically important guitars played by the artist that will ever come up for auction (played on “Purple Rain” tour, Saturday Night Live’s “15th Anniversary Special, MTV Video Music Awards, The Arsenio Hall Show and his music videos) (estimate: $400,000 – $600,000);

handwritten working lyrics for “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” by Paul McCartney, from the Beatles’ 1969 album Abbey Road (estimate: $200,000-$300,000);

Jim Morrison’s rare and historic “Paris Journal” (estimate: $80,000-$100,000);

Johnny Cash’s black coat (estimate: $25,000-$30,000) worn on his album covers and iconic photos; “The King” Elvis Presley’s 1977 Chevrolet 30 Series Silverado truck which has been exhibited at the Elvis Presley Museum (estimate: $30,000-$50,000) and more.

LIVE AND ONLINE AUCTION

Julien’s Auctions Beverly Hills

257 N. Canon Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Music Icons

Friday, June 19th, 2020

Session I: (Lots 1-214) 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Session II: (Lots 215-428) 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Saturday, June 20th, 2020

Session III: (Lots 429-620) 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Session IV: (Lots 621-832) 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Julien’s Auctions is the world-record breaking auction house to the stars. Collaborating with the famous and the exclusive, Julien’s Auctions produces high profile auctions in the film, music, sports and art markets. Julien’s Auctions has received international recognition for its unique and innovative auction events, which attract thousands of collectors, investors, fans and enthusiasts from around the world. Julien’s Auctions specializes in sales of iconic artifacts and notable collections including Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Lady Gaga, Banksy, Cher, Michael Jackson, U2, Barbra Streisand, Les Paul, Neil Young, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Jimi Hendrix, Hugh Hefner and many more. In 2016, Julien’s Auctions received its second placement in the Guinness Book of World Records for the sale of the world’s most expensive dress ever sold at auction, The Marilyn Monroe “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress which sold for $4.8 million. Julien’s Auctions achieved placement in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2009 for the sale of Michael Jackson’s white glove, which sold for $480,000 making it the most expensive glove ever sold at auction. Based in Los Angeles, Julien’s Auctions has a global presence bringing their auctions and exhibitions to targeted destinations worldwide including London, New York, Las Vegas, Japan and China. Live auctions are presented for bidders on-site and online via live streaming video and mobile technology. For more information on Julien’s Auctions, go to www.juliensauctions.com.