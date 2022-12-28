Identifying Common House Pest

Homeowners don’t want a pest invasion, as it can be a huge nuisance. A pest invasion can severely affect a property’s valuation in the market as potential buyers see the risk of having to contend with various insects. Nothing is safe when pests are around. No matter how secure you may think your belongings are, some pests will find a way to damage them. It’s important to secure the services of a reputable pest control company to help remove pests from the premises.

Finding a trustworthy pest control service company can be tricky as you have to identify different insects to exterminate without damaging your property. You must work with local exterminators such as those from a reputable pest control Doncaster company with the requisite expertise and experience in eliminating pests without damaging property.

Ants

Although most ant species prefer the warmer climes, several ant species can still come inside your homes. For example, garden or black ants aren’t considered disease-carrying species, but you don’t want to see them running on your cupboards. You won’t know where they’ve been foraging outside. Exterminators can use gel baits to eliminate ants and seal entry points where they invade homes quickly.

Spiders

Most people have arachnophobia, and who could blame them for breaking into a sweat at the sight of these eight-legged creatures? While most spider species in the UK aren’t considered dangerous, they congregate in warm, dark spaces in homes and can multiply quickly. Most make their webs outdoors, and they can be quite a nuisance.

Cockroaches

Cockroaches are known carriers of salmonella, gastroenteritis, and dysentery and are a rather distressing sight to see. They are also agents that increase the risk of individuals contracting asthma and eczema. Cockroaches are hardy and breed rapidly, which makes it essential to contact a trusted pest control agency to eliminate them. Exterminators use a variety of chemicals such as fipronil, boric acid, and hydramethylnon in addition to fumigation to ward off these pests.

Rats and mice

Rats are medium-sized, thin-tailed rodents endemic to Asia and Australia but are now found worldwide. They are different from mice because they’re larger and have thinner bodies and long legs. Meanwhile, mice are small rodents with a more pointed snout, small, rounded ears, and body-length scaly tails. Both species have a high breeding rate, and they are both hardy animals that can gnaw through hard objects to cause damage. Exterminators eliminate mice and rats in crawl spaces by strategically placing traps near their preferred entry and exit points. Experts also use rodenticides around the house’s exterior to prevent rodents from entering the premises.

Flies

With over 120,000 species worldwide, flies pose a huge health risk because they’re known agents that cause diarrhoea, food poisoning, and dysentery. To remove such pests, exterminators can use aerosols, fly traps, liquid concentrates, insecticide dust, and fogging.