Idina Menzel’s Disney+ Documentary Goes From Bat Mitzvah Circuit to Broadway

Idina Menzel is known for her roles in Rent, AIDA, Wicked, If/Then and the voice of Queen Elsa in “Frozen.” Menzel grew up on Long Island and started her singing career on the wedding and bat mitzvah circuit as a teenager.” I would lie about my age, I would be 15 or 16 years old and I’d dress all mature and go in high heels. I would usually be the only woman in a group of six guys,” states Menzel.

“Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage,” was directed by Anne McCabe and follows Menzel’s 2018 arena tour, along with Josh Groban. The documentary finishes with Menzel, fulfilling her lifelong dream headlining at Madison Square Garden. It includes concerts, intimate behind-the-scenes and archival footage, never-before-seen performance footage, raw and vulnerable interviews. Follow Idina on an intimate journey as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom and wife on a grueling travel schedule as she balances between passion and family.

The documentary shows her then-preteen son from her marriage to Taye Diggs and her husband, actor Aaron Lohr, as they go through the process of in vitro fertilization.

The 2018 tour arrives in Pittsburgh about two weeks after the Tree of Life synagogue massacre, and Menzel is shown singing “No Day But Today.” She has recently written and performed “A Tree of Life,” which is featured in the closing credits of a recent HBO documentary about the tragedy and its aftermath.

The documentary looks back at Menzel’s career, from Rent in the mid-1990s, an ill-fated run at a pop career, to her Tony award for Wicked in 2003. And of course “Frozen” and “Let It Go.”

Filmed four years ago, COVID took a tool on finishing this project and there seems to be an emotional distance.

Songs heard include “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from Funny Girl, “Do You Want To Build A Snowman” from Frozen, “Minuet,” “I Stand,” “Queen of Swords,” and “Extraordinary” Menzel’s original songs, “Seasons of Love” from Rent and “For Good,” and “Defying Gravity” from Wicked. Don’t expect full performances though

Menzel wears a shirt with a Jewish star that says “Stronger Than Hate.”Her Jewish roots clearly standout.

Menzel is set to co-star in “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” a Netflix movie adapted from the young adult novel by Fiona Rosenbloom and directed by Sammi Cohen and will be released in 2023. The film reunites Menzel with Adam Sandler, who played her husband in 2019’s “Uncut Gems”

Idina’s journey is sure to capture younger and older fans. She is a tour de force and this documentary will give you new insight into this talented singer, as well as writer.

“Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage” landed on Disney+ on December 9th.