Racist much? If you get COVID IN New York City your race will be taken into account. The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene of New York has admitted this fact on their website. Where is the ACLU?

Pharmacist are calling doctors to disclose the race of the patients before fulfilling the prescription. If you are white, you may not. be able to fulfill the prescription.

The website states: “The … DOHMH is committed to improving health outcomes for all New Yorkers by explicitly advancing racial equity and social justice. Racial equity does not mean simply treating everyone equally, but rather, allocating resources and services in such a way that explicitly addresses barriers imposed by structural racism (i.e. policies and institutional practices that perpetuate racial inequity) and White privilege.”

The applies to both the distribution of monoclonal antibodies and oral antivirals like Paxlovid and Molnupiravir.

Monoclonal antibody treatments have kept at least 1,100 out of the hospital and have averted at least 500 deaths.

They are about to exclude white people from getting treatment.

Part of the problem here us the new laws signed by Governor Kathy Hochul addressing discrimination and racial injustice.

Legislation S.2987-A/A.5679 Declares Racism a Public Health Crisis

Legislation S.70-A/A.2230 Enacts the Hate Crimes Analysis and Review Act

Legislation S.6639-A/A.6896-A Requires Collection of Demographic Data by State Agencies, Boards, Departments and Commissions

Legislation S.1451-A/A.191 Requires a Health Equity Assessment to be Filed with an Application for Any Project that will Affect a Hospital’s Health Care Services

Legislation S.4716-A/A.6215 Requires the Advisement of the Implementation of Language Translation Technology

Legislation S.4316/A.4572 Relates to the Screening of Newborns for Certain Diseases and Conditions

My question is if racism is a public health crisis, what is racism against whites called? Shouldn’t it be included? Racism is racism despite color or gender.