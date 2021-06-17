Ignite Possibilities Authors Celebrate New York City Re-Opening With Entertainment and a Free Signed Copy of Their Book

In celebration of the re-opening of New York City and Father’s Day, Pat Labez in collaboration with Step Forward Entertainment, will be providing a Father’s Day afternoon during a special book signing of Ignite Possibilities.

Ignite Possibilities is a compilation of stories from individuals around the world sharing their ‘Ignite Moment’ that awakened their soul. These real life-changing stories will inspire and empower the reader, perhaps even help find greater purpose and reignite dreams.

Three of the contributing authors will be at the book signing event — Dr. Yasmine Saad, Guy Fortt, and Pat Labez — with live musical numbers provided by Step Forward Entertainment talent and other guest artists.

Dr. Yasmine Saad

Dr. Yasmine Saad, known as the Wise Psychologist, is a top-rated NYC licensed clinical psychologist with a national and international reputation. With a wellness perspective on mental health issues, she has helped thousands of people transform their lives in just one session by shifting their perspectives and providing actionable steps to help them find balance and well-being. She applies psychological wisdom based on Eastern and Western Healing traditions to their unique problems to empower them to transform their lives. She is the founder of Madison Park Psychological Services, a premier therapy and assessment group in NYC, awarded the best business in its category by Three Best Rated in 2021 and 2020. The practice is grounded in Dr. Saad’s philosophy that effective therapy stems from honoring patients’ unique values and identities. Dr. Saad and her team focus on empowering patients to transform their suffering into wellbeing and see health issues as symptoms meant to guide them to a better life. She and her team have helped countless adults, couples, and children achieve wellness in a short amount of time. Dr. Saad has been featured in various editorial and broadcast media outlets, including Fox5 Good Day New York, NBCLX live broadcast, Authority Magazine, HuffPost, Thrive Global, The National Psychologist, The American Psychological Association, Sparkpeople, IJNet, Theravive, Newsbreak, Verywell Mind, and Well+Good. Dr. Yasmine Saad is an author in Because You Matter: Personal & Professional Stories of Healthcare Warriors During COVID-19, and her IGNITE Possibilities story is Misfortune to Fortune: A Transformational Journey from Pain to Empowerment. “A lotus bud in muddy water doesn’t doubt that it will transform into a beautiful flower,” she says.

Guy Fortt

Guy Fortt is a producer and actor who studied at Columbia University. He has been featured on Broadway in Oprah Winfrey’s The Color Purple. Film credits include Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, starring Ryan Eggold; David Frankel’s The Devil Wears Prada starring Meryl Streep; director Sydney Pollack’s The Interpreter, starring Nicole Kidman and Sean Penn; director Spike Lee’s 25th Hour and She Hate Me. He has also appeared on television shows including Law & Order SVU, Ray Donovan, Bull, Billions, and New Amsterdam. Wearing his producer hat, Guy has recently finished producing and shooting Black Privilege. White Power. with Martha Pinson, Martin Scorsese’s former Script Director, and he also helped produce Don Nobody Love the Game More Than Me and several others. Guy is currently represented by AAG, A3Artist and Stewart Talent Agency. In IGNITE Possibilities, Guy shares his story, Calling Off Christmas, a very traumatic experience that led him to become a Firefighter/EMT and served in the Greenwich Fire Department for more than 26 years, volunteering during the 2001 Search & Rescue in New York City at the World Trade Center. His story is currently in development for a made-for-television movie! “Make the unseen visible and the unknown possible,” he says.

Pat Labez, event producer for this book-signing celebration, is also an award-winning short film producer, an actor, and a health and senior advocate who loves to inspire, create, and empower others. Pat was born in the Philippines and raised in Hawaii where her television work began in local Hawaii commercials and with the original Magnum P.I, Island Son and Jake and the Fatman television series, all on CBS. She has a B.A. in Organizational Management and worked in long-term care administration and human resource management. Her serendipitous return to show business in recent years has elevated her desire to help others reignite dreams and to live a more joyful life regardless of age. After a 30-year hiatus, Pat was recently seen in the hit TV series New Amsterdam on NBC and Blue Bloods on CBS. She also filmed an inflight commercial, just completed an HBO MAX TV show, and slated for two episodes in a new Apple TV series. Additionally, Pat has performed live at The Green Room 42 and the Triad Theater; and has co-produced virtual cabaret shows during the pandemic, including a benefit for The Actors Fund COVID-19 Relief program. She is represented by Step Forward Entertainment and Eris Talent Agency. Pat’s IGNITE Possibilitiesstory is Find Joy in the Journey. “A joyful heart is the beat of life,” she says.

Kea Chang

Kea Chan was described as “breathtaking by BroadwayWorld.com and Times Square Chronicles at t2conline.com heralded her as “a performer to keep your eye on.” This native Filipina most recently starred in a live virtual concert titled Celebrating Love with Kea Chan and Kayla Merrow, streamed on MetropolitanZoom. During the lockdown period she made numerous appearances on streaming benefit concerts highlighted by a guest appearance on The Actors Fund benefit concert celebrating the music of Neil Sedaka. She also appeared on the Amazon Prime TV series, Homicide City and Bronx SIU; and in the award-winning short film Howard. Kea performed in several concerts at The Green Room 42 as well as The Hudson Guild Theater, Triad Theater, and Feinstein’s 54 Below in New York; and two Las Vegas Hotels. A finalist for the lead role of Kim in the Broadway revival of Miss Saigon, Kea had the honor of singing for the presidents and ambassadors of the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Performing since she was 11, Kea won the Philippine Child Performer of the Year at 13.

Kayla Merrow

Kayla Merrow most recently starred with Kea Chan in a Live virtual concert on Metropolitan Zoom titled Kea Chan and Kayla Merrow Celebrate Love! Prior to that, she made her professional debut in the concert on the same platform titled Looking Toward Tomorrow last summer; and she can be seen currently in the streaming on demand benefit concert for The Actors Fund celebrating the music of Neil Sedaka. This 20-year-old professional actor/singer/dancer is still in college while competing for professional jobs. She has performed as a guest singer in several shows and competitions. Some of her favorite roles have been portraying the fabulous Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes, and the mysterious Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family Musical.

Justin Senense is an American actor/singer of Philippine heritage who has appeared in numerous theatrical productions and had the lead role in the award-winning indie short film, Howard. He has also performed and impressed audiences in The Green Room 42 and the Triad Theater in New York City. During the lockdown period, Justin drew praise in the benefit concert for The Actors Fund celebrating the music of Neil Sedaka, as well as performing and directing two other virtual productions. Some of his favorite credits include, Angel in Rent (Westchester Broadway Theatre), Benjamin in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (National Tour) and Hair (Italy Tour).

Anthony Salvador Lewis is still celebrating the release of his latest single, AMSTERDAM, written by celebrated songwriters Michael William Dulaney and Chris Farren. Anthony is a graduate of the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute and is an accomplished actor/singer who was most recently seen on the TV shows Tommy (CBS); Billions (Showtime); Alternatino (Comedy Central); in the recurring role of the reporter, Jerry, in Marvel’s Daredevil and Luke Cage (NETFLIX), both of which have been released on Disney+. On film, he recently had the major supporting role of Father Matos in the feature film thriller, Dementia13. Anthony is a beloved singer in the Philippine community and has expanded his audience fan base with his performances in The Green Room 42 and Triad Theater, and the success of his single, AMSTERDAM.

Bobby DeLeon was the Music Director and on keyboard on both recent concerts Kea Chan and Kayla Merrow Celebrate Love! and Looking Toward Tomorrow with Kea Chan, Kayla Merrow and Denise Kara, as well as serving as accompanist for many concerts. He is an extraordinary international music director, arranger, and pianist who plays entirely by ear! Bobby has conducted shows for some of the most prominent Philippine stars and performers, both in the United States and overseas, and is a frequently sought-after pianist for some of New York City’s top fine dining experiences.

Other guest artists during the 2-hour event include Emma Lewis and Debbie Merrow of New Jersey; Boots Babushka, Xiaoqing (Mao) Zhang, and John FitzGibbon of New York; and Lyla Dayrit of Hawaii.

The celebration is held on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20th, 2 to 4 p.m. EDT. Tickets are $20 per person (theater has a 2-drink minimum) which will include a free signed copy of Ignite Possibilities.

Visit www.triadnyc.com for tickets. The event will also be live streamed that day via www.triadnyc.live and the book can be purchased at https://mybook.to/ignitepossibilities with proceeds going to an IGNITE-sponsored School of Hope in Cambodia.