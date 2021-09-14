Igniting NYFW Beauty with Fire and Ice Facial

For New York Fashion Week this year we found the best way to get ready was none other than the fantastic Fire and Ice Facial with Blaine Plastic Surgery. With an office conventionally located at 160 Madison Avenue (as well as main business operations with full services in Huntington and Staten Island), it was an amazing way to feel and look your best this season.

From the moment you walk in you are greeted by the friendliest staff and it is matched by outstanding expertise. With all the running around and madness of NYFW it is nice to receive such calm and structured settings. The treatment room is so divine and welcoming.

While there are many options out there in terms of facials, we found for the hectic week the Fire and Ice Facial was the best option to be runway ready in a flash. Most women and men get the treatment done a few days before a big event, but even if you are cutting it close be reassured that there will not be tremendous stress on your skin right after. In fact, very much the opposite.

Before and After

A Fire and Ice Facial designed to resurface the skin rapidly and safely. There are several benefits to this facial. the treatment helps resurface and rejuvenates skin, as well as helps reduce hyper pigmentation along with wrinkles and fine lines.

You start off with the heat, which primarily comes in a lathering of the skin of a product that can only be described as a cinnamon roll – yes, it smells that good. It is not a burn by any means – it’s a tingle, that good kind of tingle that you know is working. Then in part two is the cooling. It’s so soothing. The back-to-back two treatments produce a magical effect that leaves your skin glowing. Radiance just shines off you. Your complexion is radically redefined.

And, it is not just something that lasts a few days. A week later we are still feeling and looking magical.

If you are looking to make positive changes for your appearance and to boost your self-confidence— you have come to the right place. Blaine Plastic Surgery has an experienced Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Registered Nurse, and Aesthetician who are collectively committed to providing you the best and safest in plastic surgery and non-surgical procedures. At Blaine Plastic Surgery, our goal is to achieve the most natural-looking and optimal results.

The highest priority at our plastic surgery practice is your safety, and we provide the utmost privacy when it comes to your care. Leading female plastic surgeon, Christine Blaine, MD, performs most procedures on site. Our office is well-equipped to ensure you receive the highest level of safety and qualified plastic surgery care.

A board-certified plastic surgeon who provides high quality plastic surgery procedures and non-surgical cosmetic treatments, Dr. Blaine is the founder of Blaine Plastic Surgery in. Known for her warmth and ability to put patients at ease, she helps patients explore available options to achieve their aesthetic goals.

Blaine Plastic Surgery is highly regarded for their team of knowledgeable, friendly, and professional staff with high standards in patient care, making each patient become a part of their aesthetic family. From the moment you walk into the office and throughout your entire experience, Dr. Blaine and her staff will ensure that you have the most enjoyable experience possible.

