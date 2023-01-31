Latest News

Illegal Migrants Become Picky On What New York Tax Payers Offer

Over hundreds of illegal migrants that were housed in high end Midtown hotels have set up a tent encampments rather than move to a shelter set up by Mayor Eric Adams. These rooms were costing New Yorkers $450-a-night, and were at 3.5-star hotels.

The encampment is outside The Watson Hotel, but expect more outside The Row and other hotels where the migrants trashed the rooms.

The tent city in The Bronx and on Randall’s Island were not deemed good enough and were abandoned. Now a shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal is to be the new home for at least 1,000 male migrants who were housed at the Watson. That led to the migrants to refuse to relocate, setting up camp directly outside in direct defiance of Adam’s order. For people who have no money now they have tents. Who is funding this rebellion?

The tents reportedly were gifted to the displaced by members of the local community, but New Yorkers are trying to fend for themselves. There is definitely somebody or a group behind this as a table complete with coffee, bananas, water, and pizza were available.

They are writing on signs “Permanent homes,” but what about the veterans, the American homeless, the abused families in America who are homeless? Why do illegals expect so much.

This is reportedly going to cost taxpayers $1 billion for 2022 alone. Before the migrant crises NYC already had tens of thousands of New Yorkers in shelters. They never got 3 – 4 star hotels.

 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

