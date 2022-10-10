Illegal Migrants Come Into Port Authority

Last night as I was in Port Authority to go home, I had to go to the bathroom. As I was leaving I saw two girls holding Red Cross blankets and I wondered what happened. As I went up the escalator to my bus, I saw an area sectioned off with at least 50 people, talking on phones, eating and being given pizza and holding Red Cross blankets. Then it dawned on me, these are the illegal migrants being bussed into NYC. What had looked like a tourist group being given preferential treatment was illegals being treated better than our Veterans and homeless.

There are things terribly wrong here and don’t make sense. They all looked extremely clean. If you have walked for months or have been on a bus for a very long time aren’t you wrinkled? Aren’t you soiled? I had been walking in the city for about 7 hours and I wasn’t as neat as these people. Their shoes are all new. They have brand new cell phones, None of them have luggage. Some of them have very clean bags, but where are their belongings? How do you travel with nothing?

I think that is what is bothering me the most about this situations. None of them look like they have traveled. None of them look stressed out. Look at the ones who arrive in cities every where in the US, they are all in extremely clean clothes with no carry on’s.

The number of illegal immigrants coming into New York City has led Mayor Eric Adams to declare a state of emergency in the five boroughs. He claims “This isn’t New York City or New York State’s problem to solve. The “migrant crisis” begins and ends with the White House.”

Where were the mayor’s who are now complaining when the illegal migrants were overwhelming the citizens of Texas, Arizona and Florida, all states who wanted this to stop? El Paso is all but distroyed.

Adams in earlier statements has said that “the flood of illegal immigrants coming into the city is “undermining” the city’s economy.” Why wasn’t he saying this when the migrants were flew in over the cover of darkness to New York?

I guess the problem, is only a problem when it reaches your boarders.

By the way: why is it a Federal problem when states, that were acting like bleeding hearts stated “let them in,” now have the problem? Remember other states that are dealing with this never asked for this to occur?