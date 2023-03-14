Illegal Migrants Now Are Given The Old McDonald Building On 42nd Street

Mayor Eric Adams is set to open another illegal migrant shelter right in the heart of Times Square. The vacant Candler Tower office building, at 209-213 West 42nd Street is about to house more illegal migrants.

This is smack dabb in the pulse of Times Square.

The building, once home to the 24-hour McDonald’s restaurant was long billed as the busiest and most profitable of its kind in the US. Thanks to COVID-19 the building was lockdown in June 2020 and the building’s owner, UK-based investment company EPIC, reportedly signed over the deed in March 2022 to avoid foreclosure.

This property is 227,685 square feet and has 24 floors, with a market value of $110,464,000.

There are now 103 emergency shelters being used to house migrants and guess who is footing the bill?

Why are we not housing our Vets, our homeless or our senior citizens? I guess if you are illegal you get a free pass!