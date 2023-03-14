Family
Illegal Migrants Now Are Given The Old McDonald Building On 42nd Street
Mayor Eric Adams is set to open another illegal migrant shelter right in the heart of Times Square. The vacant Candler Tower office building, at 209-213 West 42nd Street is about to house more illegal migrants.
This is smack dabb in the pulse of Times Square.
The building, once home to the 24-hour McDonald’s restaurant was long billed as the busiest and most profitable of its kind in the US. Thanks to COVID-19 the building was lockdown in June 2020 and the building’s owner, UK-based investment company EPIC, reportedly signed over the deed in March 2022 to avoid foreclosure.
This property is 227,685 square feet and has 24 floors, with a market value of $110,464,000.
There are now 103 emergency shelters being used to house migrants and guess who is footing the bill?
Why are we not housing our Vets, our homeless or our senior citizens? I guess if you are illegal you get a free pass!
Events
Did You Set Your Clock Forward? Daylight Saving Time Begins Today
The official time change will take place at 2 a.m. this morning, with clocks jumping forward to 3 a.m. to observe daylight saving time.
Under provisions of the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which amended the Uniform Time Act of 1966, daylight saving time begins every year on the second Sunday in March. That time change will remain in effect until the first Sunday in November, under the law.
The change will push sunset to nearly 7 p.m., a barrier that will be broken on St. Patrick’s Day next week, according to officials. While we’ll see more hours of daylight, that’ll come with a tradeoff – one less hour of sleep.
Daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. on November 5, 2023, for “fall back.”
Events
NYY Steak a Place To Revisit
Eli Marcus and City Guide led an event last night at NYY Steak, located inside the Hard Rock Hotel at 159 W 48 Street from 5:30 – 7:30.
The inside of the restaurant is reminiscent of an upscale Mickey Mantle’s for the Yankees. The design highlights include Mozambique wood walls, antique bronze mirrored ceilings, and a custom signature wall with autographs from 86 legendary Yankees players.
We were served Bodyguard Chardonnay, a cabernet and a Champagne.
and a signature cocktail drink called
For passed hors d’oeuvres,
NYY Steak has power lunches for $38 and a Pre Theatre for $49 with a thrilling three course meal with steak. Gin and Jazz Wednesday through Friday 6-9 and every Thursday from 6-9 the sounds of Motown.
Thank-you Eli Marcus and City Guide for a wonderful evening. T2C is looking forward to returning.
NYY Steak is located at the Hard Rock Hotel New York in the heart of Midtown Manhattan at 159 West 48th Street
Entertainment
Ariana DeBose Visits The RiseNY on Their First Anniversary
Ariana DeBose, SAG, BAFTA, Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Academy Award winner,“ visited RiseNY as it celebrates the one-year anniversary of their grand opening!
RiseNY is a one-of-a-kind Soaring New York Experience, combining a spectacular ride with museum-style galleries to celebrate the history of the Big Apple and the joy of the New York experience! The interactive and thrilling attraction opened in March of 2022 and features Mario Lopez, Jeff Goldblum, Ric Burns, and Tim Gunn.
On the RiseNY embark on a three-part journey that lifts and connects you to New York City’s most famous sites and moments. Start with a captivating film by award-winning documentarian Ric Burns, explore museum-style galleries that transport you through the city’s expansive pop-culture evolution. Then, fly over the iconic skyline on a soaring ride that suspends you 30 feet in the air! Get ready to fall in love with New York all over again.
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events3 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Film8 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway11 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?